fbpx

Back

McDonald’s Japan latest dessert pie is called ‘Adult Cream Pie’. Why?

Trust Japan to come up with these kinds of things. 

Guan Zhen Tan | January 13, 05:34 pm

Events

Share

McDonald’s Japan latest dessert pies will hit local outlets on Jan. 15, 2020.

It comes in two flavours, Belgian Chocola and Sweet Fromage, and retails for 150 yen each (S$1.84).

Photo from McDonald’s Japan’s Twitter

Seems delicious.

What’s unfortunate is the name of the dessert – in Japanese, it’s “otona no cream pie”, or it’s the more salacious English version, “adult cream pie.”

It’s quite possible that it’s not intentional.

“Otona”, the word for adult, is also used in many Japanese confectionaries that are less sweet, perhaps because it’s seen as more suitable or fitting for an adult.

For example, KitKat has a dark chocolate version of their chocolates in Japan, called “otona no amasa”, or “adult sweetness”.

 

Photo via Nestle Japan’s website

 

As such, McDonald’s Japan is just trying to describe their creamy dessert pie which is not cloyingly sweet, rather than hinting at anything raunchy.

Guess we all got to grow up a little.

H/T: SoraNews

Other stories about cream pies:

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore white chocolate strawberry cream pie

Top image via McDonald’s Japan’s Twitter

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

A helpful list of vegetarian restaurants that will stay open during Chinese New Year

Useful.

January 13, 06:20 pm

Woman hospitalised after falling from 4th floor Whampoa flat collecting laundry

The woman was reported to be a Vietnamese national.

January 13, 05:42 pm

Tan Cheng Bock hints at West Coast GRC fight after 200 PSP members visited Teban Gardens, Pandan Loop

He also said that he was not ready to lead an opposition alliance.

January 13, 05:17 pm

K-pop boyband EXO's Chen announces marriage & confirms fiancée’s pregnancy

Congrats!

January 13, 04:33 pm

Giant tortoise over 100 years old saved species from extinction due to 'exceptional sex drive'

Legend.

January 13, 04:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close