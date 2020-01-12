McDonald’s Japan latest dessert pie is called ‘Adult Cream Pie’. Why?
Trust Japan to come up with these kinds of things.
Upsurge
McDonald’s Japan latest dessert pies will hit local outlets on Jan. 15, 2020.
It comes in two flavours, Belgian Chocola and Sweet Fromage, and retails for 150 yen each (S$1.84).
【 #大人のクリームパイ 】
大人の皆様
1/15(水)、期間限定150円、新スイーツ発売です。
ベルギー産チョコレートを使用したチョコクリームぎっしりの #ベルギーショコラ 。
チーズクリームの甘さと塩味のバランスがとれた #スイートフロマージュ 。 pic.twitter.com/RSLfULzHbY
— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) January 7, 2020
Seems delicious.
What’s unfortunate is the name of the dessert – in Japanese, it’s “otona no cream pie”, or it’s the more salacious English version, “adult cream pie.”
It’s quite possible that it’s not intentional.
“Otona”, the word for adult, is also used in many Japanese confectionaries that are less sweet, perhaps because it’s seen as more suitable or fitting for an adult.
For example, KitKat has a dark chocolate version of their chocolates in Japan, called “otona no amasa”, or “adult sweetness”.
As such, McDonald’s Japan is just trying to describe their creamy dessert pie which is not cloyingly sweet, rather than hinting at anything raunchy.
Guess we all got to grow up a little.
H/T: SoraNews
Other stories about cream pies:
A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore white chocolate strawberry cream pie
Top image via McDonald’s Japan’s Twitter
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.