S’pore police looking for man who allegedly fled after stabbing daughter during quarrel

The man was last seen riding a blue motorcycle.

Tanya Ong | January 21, 04:26 pm

A man allegedly stabbed his daughter after getting into a quarrel with her at a car park, and then rode away on a motorbike.

Allegedly stabbed daughter during quarrel

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the incident took place at around 5am on Jan. 17, near 15 Marsiling Lane.

The Chinese daily understands that residents heard loud quarrelling that morning.

A cleaner, Liu Xiuying, said that she heard a man shouting loudly for about 10 minutes during the quarrel.

Another resident, known only as Guo, claimed that he and his family heard a loud “ah!” sound in the morning, which frightened them.

Police, as well as an ambulance, were subsequently seen at the bus stop area.

According to eyewitness accounts, it is believed that the authorities were at the scene for nearly 10 hours.

After the police left at around noon, investigating officers reportedly returned to the scene shortly after to collect prints, gather evidence and take photos.

Police looking for man

On a police news release dated Jan. 20, the police stated that they are looking for a man to assist with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The case was reported along Marsiling Lane on Jan. 17, 2020.

Photo via Singapore Police Force.

The man was last seen riding a blue motorcycle bearing the plate number JTE 3941.

Anybody with information should call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photo via Singapore Police & Google streetview.

