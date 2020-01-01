fbpx

Back

Man, 34, arrested for alleged theft & impersonating police officer at Boon Keng

He will be charged in court on Jan. 7.

Syahindah Ishak | January 6, 07:43 pm

Events

Share

On Jan. 5, a 34-year old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer to commit theft along Boon Keng Road.

Stole two mobile phones

In a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police said that the man had identified himself as a police officer.

He then asked two victims to surrender their mobile phones to him, claiming he was conducting checks.

The man subsequently left with the phones and did not return.

The police was alerted to the case at 1.30pm on the same day. Through investigations, officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him later that day.

Both mobile phones were recovered.

Charged in court on Jan. 7

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Jan. 7) with personating a public servant under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both.

He will also be charged with theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

If guilty, he may face an imprisonment of up to three years, or face a fine, or both.

Be vigilant of impersonators

The police reminded the public to remain vigilant and be wary of persons who may impersonate police officers to commit crimes.

If in doubt, you should ask for the police officer’s warrant card to verify his identity.

A real warrant card will have identification features such as the police crest, a photo of the officer, his name, as well as his NRIC number.

When the card is tilted at an angle, the holographic word “POLICE” will also appear below the officer’s photograph.

If you are still unsure, call 999 for assistance.

More information on how to identify and verify the authenticity of a police warrant card is available here.

Top image via Getty Images.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

5-year-old British boy with rare leukaemia travels to S'pore for experimental cancer therapy

He underwent various treatments in the UK, but they all failed.

January 6, 07:23 pm

NZ tourist punches & kicks girlfriend at MBS for dancing with another man in a club

Taputoro tried to drag his girlfriend to the window and force her to jump with him.

January 6, 07:06 pm

Strict enforcement of footpath ban sees 27 PMD riders caught since Jan. 1, 2020, could face 3 months jail

Plainclothes operations were carried out by LTA enforcement officers over the weekend.

January 6, 06:51 pm

S'pore funeral parlour apologises for cremating wrong body

This is the first reported case in Singapore.

January 6, 06:46 pm

McDonald’s S’pore selling popcorn caramel soft serves, sundaes & McFlurries

They're back.

January 6, 06:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close