M’sian mum suspects son stole money in school, discovers he sells grasshoppers instead

A Malaysian mum had the shock of her life when she found out her son was selling grasshoppers to his friends after only two days in school.

Advertisement

Sold grasshoppers to his friends

According to Malay Mail, 35-year-old Hasmi Samsuddin from Kota Kinabalu was puzzled when her son Qaiser Rifqi Martin, 7, came back home with RM4 (S$1.30).

She had only given him RM2 (S$0.60) for his pocket money.

Initially, she thought her son had stolen the money in school.

However, after confronting him, she received an unexpected answer.

Hasmi took to Facebook on Jan. 3 to share her discovery:

Here’s a translation of the post:

“It’s only been two days of school and he has caused some trouble. I gave him RM2 for his pocket money but he came back with RM4. Son: Where’s my piggy bank? Mum: Why do you want your piggy bank? Son: I want to keep my money. Mum: Where did you get the money from? Son: You gave it to me. Mum: I gave you RM2, why do you have RM4 now? Did you steal your friends’ money? Son: No I didn’t, I sold grasshoppers. Mum: I send you to school to study, not to sell grasshoppers.”

Advertisement

Uploaded to Facebook for her husband

Speaking to mStar, Hasmi said that she uploaded the post to keep it as a memory.

Qaiser is her eldest son and it is his first year in school.

In addition to that, she also uploaded the post so that her husband can enjoy Qaiser’s antics too.

According to mStar, her husband Martin Tamrin works as a sailor and is often away at sea.

“Out in the ocean, the phone line isn’t strong. I can’t really call him. So I upload it to Facebook for him to see.”

Impressed by her son’s entrepreneurial skills

Hasmi’s post has also attracted the attention of social media users.

As of the time of writing, the post had over 3,900 shares.

Most of them were impressed by Qaiser’s entrepreneurial skills at a young age.

Translation: “You should be proud and offer him your support because even at a young age, he knows how to do his own business.”

Advertisement

A few, however, were curious about the grasshoppers.

Translation: “What did his friends do with the grasshoppers after buying them?”

Translation: “Where did he get his grasshopper stocks from?”

Translation: “Did he bring the grasshoppers from home? How much did they cost?”

Very intriguing.

Advertisement

Top photos via Hasmi Samsuddin/FB.