Car passengers in the rear seat must use seat belts or face S$98 fine in M’sia

For Singaporeans who love heading north for a short getaway via car, here’s something to take note.

Advertisement

According to Malaysia’s road safety department (JKJR) Director-General Rosli Isa, putting on rear seatbelts will be made compulsory from 2020 onwards.

The announcement was made in Jan. 2019, when the department launched its Kawasaki Malaysia Road Safety Campaign.

Rosli told the local press that the use of rear seat belts and child seats will be enforced in 2019 before making it a compulsory rule this year.

It is also mandatory for bus passengers to use lap belts.

This is part of an attempt to reduce accidents and fatality rates on the road.

Fatal accidents every 70 minutes

An accident happens on Malaysian roads every minute, with a fatal case occurring once every 70 minutes, Rosli said in the campaign announcement.

According to a study by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) in 2007, up to 50 per cent of the fatal, serious and minor injury cases could be reduced if all passengers put on seat belts.

Passengers in the back seat caught without putting on their seat belts could face a fine of RM300 (S$98).

Advertisement

Top photo collage from ENEOS Malaysia and Pixabay