M’sia drug dealers allegedly mixed ecstasy into bubble tea & other sweet drinks

A sugar high can be pretty addictive.

But some drug dealers in Malaysia apparently took this to the next level.

Mixed ecstasy into milk tea & other drinks

According to Sinchew Daily, seven individuals were arrested by Malaysian authorities in Penang on Jan. 10 for their suspected involvement in drug distribution.

The ecstasy, which was in powdered form, was allegedly mixed into various drinks, such as bubble tea, grape juice and ice lemon tea.

Each drink reportedly cost around RM250 to RM350 (S$83-S$116).

Over 131 satchets of milk tea power and 27 tainted drinks were seized.

During a press conference, police stated that this method of mixing drugs into drinks is not new.

However, the method of using bubble tea cups is.

They also claimed that drug rings would deliver such beverages to clubs.

Police stated that two men were arrested in their car in Pulau Tikus, while five others were arrested in a condominium in Bukit Tengah.

During the raid, over RM462,250 (S$153,046) worth of property, including cars, leather bags, watches, and cash, was confiscated.

The suspects, who are between 20 to 35 years old, are also being investigated.

Top photo via Sinchew Daily YouTube screengrab.