Mahjong tile bags selling from S$6.60 in S’pore to ‘huat’ in the new year

If you’re looking for something to jazz up your Chinese New Year outfit, perhaps this is for you.

Facebook page “Go streets or go home” posted images of some quirky mahjong tile bags recently.

They come in three different tile designs: “八萬”,”發”, and “中”

Check them out:

If you’re interested, the bags measure 11.5cm by 18cm by 7cm. Each bag comes with a 115cm-long strap.

Each bag costs S$20.

According to the page, you should place your order before Jan. 8, 2020 if you wish to receive it before Chinese New Year.

You can view the page’s Facebook post below:

Available online from S$6.60

Similar bags are also available online on Shopee and Lazada from S$6.60 with mixed reviews.

If you are interested, here are some reviews for your consideration.

