fbpx

Back

School principal, 38, arrested for gold store armed robbery that killed 3, including 2-year-old boy

The shooter had fled on a motorcycle after the robbery.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 22, 09:18 pm

Events

Share

Bangkok Post, citing local media reports, reported that a director of a school in a neighbouring province from Lopburi, Thailand has been arrested on January 21, 2020, for a gold store armed robbery two weeks ago.

The armed robbery occurred on Jan. 9, 2020, in Muang, Lopburi province, northeast of Bangkok, reported The Nation Thailand.

A lone gunman was captured on CCTV footage entering a goldsmith’s store, located inside a Robinson Department Store.

Photo from Saraburi สระบุรี / FB

The shooter had fled on a motorcycle after the robbery.

Photo from Saraburi สระบุรี / FB

3 killed, 4 injured after gunman opens fire in Thailand gold store robbery

The armed robbery saw three killed, and four injured. One of the victims included a two-year-old boy.

Boy, 2, shot in head during Thailand gold store armed robbery, mother shares grief online

The Thaiger reported that the 38-year-old man confessed to the January 9 shooting.

Posttoday also posted an image of the man being brought in to the police station.

According to Phuketnews, “a crowd shouted abuse at the suspect as he was ushered into the police station under armed escort”.

Image from Saraburi สระบุรี / FB and Posttoday

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Piers Morgan slammed for mocking Chinese language on live TV

People were not amused.

January 22, 08:46 pm

MOH issues travel advisory for Wuhan, recommends caution when travelling to rest of China

If you do visit China, please exercise proper personal hygiene.

January 22, 08:04 pm

Coca-Cola Strawberry available at 7-Eleven S'pore outlets from Jan. 23, 2020

New flavour to try.

January 22, 07:38 pm

S'pore dietician advises limiting hotpots to 1-2 times a month, especially those with spicy broths & processed food

For those whose new year resolution is to lead a healthier lifestyle, take note.

January 22, 07:02 pm

Police investigating 'crass' doctored photo of Tin Pei Ling. MP thanks public for support.

Tin also wondered what was the correlation between the doctored banner's message and her own message, as the two had no overlap in message at all.

January 22, 07:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close