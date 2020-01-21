School principal, 38, arrested for gold store armed robbery that killed 3, including 2-year-old boy

Bangkok Post, citing local media reports, reported that a director of a school in a neighbouring province from Lopburi, Thailand has been arrested on January 21, 2020, for a gold store armed robbery two weeks ago.

Advertisement

The armed robbery occurred on Jan. 9, 2020, in Muang, Lopburi province, northeast of Bangkok, reported The Nation Thailand.

A lone gunman was captured on CCTV footage entering a goldsmith’s store, located inside a Robinson Department Store.

The shooter had fled on a motorcycle after the robbery.

Advertisement

The armed robbery saw three killed, and four injured. One of the victims included a two-year-old boy.

The Thaiger reported that the 38-year-old man confessed to the January 9 shooting.

Posttoday also posted an image of the man being brought in to the police station.

Advertisement

According to Phuketnews, “a crowd shouted abuse at the suspect as he was ushered into the police station under armed escort”.

Image from Saraburi สระบุรี / FB and Posttoday