Clementi hawker offers S$1 off kuay teow & free goreng pisang for all guardsmen from his batch

How nice.

Ashley Tan | January 19, 06:39 pm

Completing your Operationally Ready National Service (ORNS) cycle is always a cause for celebration, and one hawker in Singapore has taken it upon himself to offer a reward for the lucky men.

Celebration for all his fellow (guards)men

One Lewis Siwei has offered a discount for all the guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards 12th Mono Intake.

The Guards is an elite infantry formation in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Siwei appears to work at a hawker stall, Snow Mount, located at the Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre.

In his post, he signed off as corporal first class in the Alpha company.

Photo from Google Maps

Kuay teow and goreng pisang

To celebrate the completion of his ORNS, Siwei, a guardsman himself, has offered S$1 off the stall’s fried kuay teow.

To top it off, fellow guardsmen will also get one of the stall’s signature goreng pisang, for free.

Photo from Google Maps

Guardsmen need only to come down in their uniform, or even their civilian clothes, to “redeem” the dishes.

They can do so till April 2020.

And it seems that other guardsmen have already been making their way down to the stall.

Here’s one posing with Siwei (right).

Photo from Lewis Siwei / FB

You can view Siwei’s full Facebook post here.

Top photo from Lewis Siwei / FB and Google Maps

