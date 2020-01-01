fbpx

Back

US official allegedly offered role of Ambassador to S’pore in return for helping Trump

Was there a quid pro quo offer?

Sulaiman Daud | January 4, 09:13 pm

Events

Share

Some light has supposedly been shed on K.T. McFarland’s decision to withdraw her name from consideration for the post of U.S. Ambassador to Singapore.

McFarland, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, was offered the job not once but twice, with the second offer reported by The Hill in January 2018.

However, in February 2018, MacFarland announced her decision to back out.

Following McFarland’s withdrawal, Trump nominated the president of an interior design firm, Barbera Hale Thornhill, for Ambassador to Singapore in September 2019.

Potential US Ambassador to S’pore withdraws nomination. Any takers for this boring nation?

Controversy over McFarland and Flynn

At the time, there was speculation that McFarland may have concealed information about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s relationship with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S, Sergei Kislyak.

McFarland testified during her July 2017 Senate hearing that she was “not aware of any of the issues or events” about Flynn’s contact with Kislyak.

But in December 2017, the New York Times reported that they had obtained an email exchange that allegedly showed McFarland had knowledge of a call between Flynn and Kislyak.

This email exchange supposedly took place in December 2016, long before McFarland’s Senate hearing in July 2017.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017 of lying to the FBI during the course of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump White House.

No US ambassador in S’pore for 13 months, Donald Trump nominates same person again

Freedom of Information Act helped Buzzfeed obtain documents

On Jan. 2, Buzzfeed published a third report after filing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the U.S. government to obtain certain documents from the Special Counsel.

This report revealed the details of an alleged conversation between McFarland and the Special Counsel’s Office in December 2017.

McFarland reportedly told the Special Counsel that she was asked to resign from her post of Deputy National Security Advisor in February 2017.

She would then be offered the job of Ambassador to Singapore.

However, she allegedly had to do something for Trump in return.

Buzzfeed wrote:

“There was something the president wanted her to do, though: write an email saying that “the President never directed Flynn to call the Russians about sanctions.””

McFarland was allegedly told that this was a bad idea by a lawyer from the National Security Council, as it looked like a “quid pro quo” situation.

Instead, she supposedly wrote a “Memorandum for the Record” because she was “concerned” about Trump’s request.

Related story:

Trump nominates S’pore ambassador, a post left vacant since early 2017

Top image from Getty Images.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore funeral home mixes up bodies, cremates Taoist man under Christian rites

This is the first-ever mix-up of its kind here.

January 4, 07:02 pm

The first military advisors sent from Israel to S'pore were called 'Mexicans' in order to be discreet

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 4, 06:11 pm

44 cases of pneumonia outbreak confirmed in Wuhan, China, up from 27

11 such cases are said to be severe.

January 4, 05:48 pm

Quadrantids meteor shower visible from S'pore on Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020, from 4am-7am

For insomniacs.

January 4, 05:36 pm

Xiaomi security camera user ends up seeing footage of other people's homes

Yikes.

January 4, 04:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close