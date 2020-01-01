KFC launching limited-edition spicy Nyonya Chicken on January 2

If you’re planning to lose weight in 2020, you might want to postpone your New Year’s resolution.

New chicken flavour

On Thursday (Jan. 2), KFC will launch a new chicken flavour — the Nyonya Chicken.

Its signature hot and crispy fried chicken will be coated with a spicy Nyonya sauce.

The sauce is made from spicy chilies, dried shrimps, curry spices, and laksa leaves, with a hint of sweet coconut.

Yum.

Meal bundles and prices

The new chicken flavour will be available at all KFC restaurants, except KFC KidZania and the Singapore Zoo.

Nyonya Chicken meal bundles and prices will differ, ranging from S$3.60 to S$39.95.

They are all valid for dine-in, takeaway, and on KFC delivery.

Lucky draw

The good news doesn’t stop there though.

If you purchase the new KFC Nyonya Chicken meals in person or through online delivery orders, you will be eligible to take part in KFC’s ‘Grand Lucky Draw’ from Jan. 2 to Feb. 2.

Participants stand a chance to win three grand prizes of S$8,888 and five weekly prizes of S$3,888.

In addition, each entry will allow you to play the ‘KFC Ang Bao Rush!’ game, and you could be one of the weekly S$388 cash prize winners.

Every game played will also instantly reward you with KFC cash vouchers or attractive discounts off some KFC snacks and drinks.

For more information, you can visit kfc.com.sg/kfc-fortune.

Top image via KFC Singapore.