After 12 nominations, Kenneth Ma wins first Best Actor at TVB Awards in his 20-year career

Melanie Lim |Jason Fan | January 15, 12:20 am

After a heartbreaking 2019, the new year has started off on a good note for Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma.

Andy Hui caught cheating on Sammi Cheng with Jacqueline Wong, who was dating Kenneth Ma

Wins Best Actor award for medical drama

On Jan. 12, 2020, the 45-year-old was crowned Best Actor at the 2019 TVB Anniversary Awards for his role in medical drama “Big White Duel”.

This award comes after Ma was previously nominated for the Best Actor award 12 times throughout his more than 20-year-long career in the showbiz.

A video clip from the awards ceremony shows Ma visibly surprised when he was announced as the winner.

Image via TVB on YouTube

It also showed his fellow actors congratulating him, cheering him on and giving him a standing ovation, with two of them dragging Ma to the stand to receive his award.

Image via TVB on YouTube

Ma later received the award from actress Natalie Tong who played as Ma’s ex-wife in “Big White Duel”.

In his speech, Ma thanked everyone present at the ceremony for their warm response and said that even if he did not win a prize, it was as if he won one.

Image via TVB on YouTube

Ma continued by saying that when he left the house, his mother told him that it would be like hitting the jackpot if he won the award.

He then added that he never thought he would be able to win the award when he saw who he was competing against, and that he was lucky that he managed to act in “Big White Duel”.

“Big White Duel” was one of the most popular Hong Kong drama series in 2019 and has won Best Drama Series at the award ceremony.

Congrats to a well-deserved winner.

Top image via TVB on YouTube

