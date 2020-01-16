fbpx

Back

Japan confirms first case of Wuhan pneumonia

He was discharged after five days.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 16, 10:35 am

Events

Share

The Japanese health ministry announced on Jan. 16 that a Chinese man has brought into Japan the new coronavirus behind the most recent pneumonia outbreak, Kyodo News reported.

Second case of infection outside of China

The man is in his 30s and resides in Tokyo’s Kanagawa prefecture. He returned to Japan on Jan. 6 after travelling to Wuhan where the outbreak began in December 2019.

According to Bloomberg, the man did not visit the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan which was linked to the outbreak.

The man was then hospitalised on Jan. 11 and has recovered and discharged on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

This was the second case of infection outside of China after a female tourist from Hubei province was found infected in Bangkok, Thailand. She did not visit the seafood market either.

If the two of them had not been to Huanan Seafood Market, it would suggest that the virus had spread to other parts of the city.

However, the World Health Organisation said on Jan. 14 that there is no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission and has called for investigations to continue in China to identify the source of the outbreak.

No additional cases have been detected since Jan. 3, 2020 in China.

At least 41 people in Wuhan have been infected, with one confirmed death from the illness.

Thailand confirms first case of Wuhan pneumonia virus outside China

Top photo via Unsplash

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Free one-year SAFRA EnergyOne Gym membership for pre-enlistees to train for IPPT & keep fit

Quite a good deal.

January 16, 11:30 am

Opposition politicians bickering over 1 catty comment is just hard for normal S'poreans to understand

This sort of animosity within a small group is a barrier-to-entry to local political participation.

January 16, 10:11 am

New community fridge in Yishun filled with free groceries for needy residents

So sweet.

January 16, 10:10 am

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, The Rock's father, passes away at 75

An absolute legend.

January 16, 09:34 am

The world in 2020 may seem gloomy, but we shouldn't lose hope yet: Tommy Koh

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 16, 08:05 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close