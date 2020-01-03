fbpx

Isetan Westgate closing down sale up to 80% off till Jan. 26, 2020

Hurry down soon to get the best picks.

Melanie Lim | January 6, 04:07 pm

Events

Japanese department store Isetan announced in 2018 that they will be moving out of their Jurong East outlet at Westgate.

From now till Jan. 26, 2020, Isetan’s Westgate outlet will be having a clearance sale with up to 80 per cent off items such as household appliances, clothes, bags, shoes and more.

Here are some deals to look out for:

Up to 80 per cent off women’s clothes, shoes and bras

There will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off on women’s clothes, shoes, bras and accessories at the sale:

Image via Isetan Singapore

Up to 80 per off men’s shirts, wallets and luggages

Just as there will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off Goldlion shirts, Herschel wallets and Delsey luggages:

Image via Isetan Singapore

Household appliances at two for S$50

There will also be a variety of household appliances, such as the Panasonic electric steam iron (U.P. S$44.90), Philips hair dryer (U.P. S$45) and Endo Thermal cooker (U.P. S$79) retailing at two for S$50:

Image via Isetan Singapore

Apart from the items listed in the brochure, there will be a wider selection in the store.

Do note that some of these items have limited stock.

Full post here:

Details

Address: 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate, #B1-45/46 & #B2-01, Singapore 608532

Date: Jan. 3 to 26, 2020

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (Sun – Thurs), 11am – 9:30pm (Fri, Sat, Eve of public holidays)

Top image via Isetan Singapore

