Isetan Westgate closing down sale up to 80% off till Jan. 26, 2020
Hurry down soon to get the best picks.
Upsurge
Japanese department store Isetan announced in 2018 that they will be moving out of their Jurong East outlet at Westgate.
From now till Jan. 26, 2020, Isetan’s Westgate outlet will be having a clearance sale with up to 80 per cent off items such as household appliances, clothes, bags, shoes and more.
Here are some deals to look out for:
Up to 80 per cent off women’s clothes, shoes and bras
There will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off on women’s clothes, shoes, bras and accessories at the sale:
Up to 80 per off men’s shirts, wallets and luggages
Just as there will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off Goldlion shirts, Herschel wallets and Delsey luggages:
Household appliances at two for S$50
There will also be a variety of household appliances, such as the Panasonic electric steam iron (U.P. S$44.90), Philips hair dryer (U.P. S$45) and Endo Thermal cooker (U.P. S$79) retailing at two for S$50:
Apart from the items listed in the brochure, there will be a wider selection in the store.
Do note that some of these items have limited stock.
Full post here:
Details
Address: 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate, #B1-45/46 & #B2-01, Singapore 608532
Date: Jan. 3 to 26, 2020
Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (Sun – Thurs), 11am – 9:30pm (Fri, Sat, Eve of public holidays)
Top image via Isetan Singapore
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.