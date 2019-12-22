fbpx

Irresponsible pet ownership in HDB can cause unhappiness in the community: Lawrence Wong

HDB must take a holistic and balanced approach in addressing this issue.

Jason Fan | January 6, 08:30 pm

HDB’s pet ownership policies have to strike a balance between residents who are pet lovers and those who are not.

This was Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong’s response to Member of Parliament Louis Ng, who asked Wong the rationale for not allowing people living in HDB flats to keep cats.

Ng also asked the minister if the ministry was going to review the rule.

HDB will review policies, but must take holistic approach

In response, Wong said that irresponsible pet ownership can lead to disamenities in the community, which may cause unhappiness.

Examples given included shedding of fur, defecating and urinating in public areas, and caterwauling by roaming cats.

However, Wong said that HDB will continue to review and update its pet ownership policies, together with NParks and the Animal & Veterinary Service, but it has to take a balanced view.

“While we would like very much to accommodate the wishes of all pet owners, we also have to take into consideration the views of other home-owners, and take a holistic and balanced approach in addressing this issue,” said Wong.

Ng previously stated his intention to bring up this rule in Parliament, in a Facebook post on Dec. 22, 2019.

Top image from Louis Ng’s Facebook.

