Ukrainian Airlines plane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff

The aircraft was bound for Kiev's Boryspil International Airport.

Jason Fan | January 8, 12:31 pm

A Boeing 737, belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, according to CNN.

CNN quoted “semi-official” news agency ISNA as a source, and reported that the plane was carrying 180 passengers and crew at the time.

Flightradar24, an aircraft tracking website, showed Ukraine International Flight 752 leaving Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 08, morning local time.

The aircraft was bound for Kiev’s Boryspil International Airport.

The conditions of the passengers and crew are currently unknown.

According to Reuters News Agency, the head of Iran’s emergency services told state television that “The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers”.

