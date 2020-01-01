fbpx

Indonesian man, 70, gets married for 9th time to woman, 28, after meeting her in a forest

He paid a bride price of only S$5.

Melanie Lim |Syahindah Ishak | January 3, 07:07 pm

A 70-year-old man from the island of Java, Indonesia, recently married a 28-year-old woman just four months after he met her in the Saradan forest of East Java.

Radi would often visit Vadela at her house after their first encounter

According to Surabaya Tribun News, the couple met each other when the woman, Reda Vadela, was planting corn and the man, Radi, was looking for wood in the forest.

Vadela had asked Radi for some water as she was thirsty and from there, the duo started talking to each other.

After their first encounter, Radi began visiting Vadela’s house frequently, and the two gradually grew close, China Press reports.

Radi and Vadela eventually tied the knot on Nov. 27, 2019 after receiving blessings from their families.

SURYAtv reported that this is Radi’s ninth marriage.

Simple wedding, Radi paid bride price of only S$5

The wedding was a simple one at the Krajan Village Hall in the Mejayan District, Solopos reports.

Only family members were invited.

On Nov. 28, 2019, the couple greeted reporters at Radi’s home in Kelurahan Krajan.

Radi claimed that he was relieved to be marrying his idol.

However, when photos of their wedding circulated on the internet, there were many speculations from netizens that Vadela had married her husband for money, China Press reports.

It was later revealed that Radi had only paid Vadela a bride price of 50,000 rupiah (S$5), prompting many netizens to call their marriage one of “true love”.

Vadela looking for maturity and experience in husband

Vadela has said that although her husband and her are so different in age, she was not ashamed of it and was, in fact, very happy to marry him.

Her highest education level is only primary school and she had wanted to meet a more mature and experienced man.

She also said that she found that perfect man in Radi.

You can watch a video interview of them here:

Top image via Abdul Jalil/Madiunpos.com

