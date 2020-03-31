Giant pineapples, mahjong tiles & more at roof garden in Tanjong Pagar till Feb. 8, 2020

To usher in the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY), Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) has transformed its roof garden into a festive wonderland.

Advertisement

Titled “Huat Huat Land”, SCCC’s roof garden will be filled with large pineapples, supersized mahjong tiles and more from now till Feb. 8, 2020.

Installations at Huat Huat Land

Some of the larger-than-life pineapples at Huat Huat Land span up to 30 metres in height and light up in gold as night falls.

One can also expect to pose with gigantic mahjong tiles and other structures:

Advertisement

There will also be murals of CNY celebrations designed by Singapore-based illustrator Lee Xin Li:

Admission to Huat Huat Land is free.

Advertisement

Limited-edition interactive AR red packets

From now till Feb. 8, 2020, visitors will be able to get their hands on limited-edition interactive AR red packets by posting a photo of themselves at Huat Huat Land on Facebook, Instagram or Wechat.

The National Art Council will also distribute the red packets through contest giveaways and event participation during Singapore Art Week.

For more information, click here.

Details

Address: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906

Opening Hours: 9am – 11pm, daily (including Public Holidays)

Top image via Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre