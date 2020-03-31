fbpx

Giant pineapples, mahjong tiles & more at roof garden in Tanjong Pagar till Feb. 8, 2020

Admission is free.

Melanie Lim | January 11, 01:54 pm

Events

To usher in the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY), Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) has transformed its roof garden into a festive wonderland.

Titled “Huat Huat Land”, SCCC’s roof garden will be filled with large pineapples, supersized mahjong tiles and more from now till Feb. 8, 2020.

Image via Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

Installations at Huat Huat Land

Some of the larger-than-life pineapples at Huat Huat Land span up to 30 metres in height and light up in gold as night falls.

Image via Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

One can also expect to pose with gigantic mahjong tiles and other structures:

Image via Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre
Image via Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

There will also be murals of CNY celebrations designed by Singapore-based illustrator Lee Xin Li:

Image via Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre
Image via Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

Admission to Huat Huat Land is free.

Limited-edition interactive AR red packets

From now till Feb. 8, 2020, visitors will be able to get their hands on limited-edition interactive AR red packets by posting a photo of themselves at Huat Huat Land on Facebook, Instagram or Wechat.

The National Art Council will also distribute the red packets through contest giveaways and event participation during Singapore Art Week.

For more information, click here.

Details

Address: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906

Opening Hours: 9am – 11pm, daily (including Public Holidays)

Top image via Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

