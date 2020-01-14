Stateless man, 72, among 5 suspects arrested for trafficking S$100k worth of drugs in CNB operation

On January 14, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested five individuals, seizing more than 1.3kg of heroin in the process.

The operation started early in the morning, with the arrest of a 72-year-old stateless man suspected of being a drug trafficker.

He was arrested near the junction of Bendemeer Road and Geylang Bahru Road, with CNB finding 845g of heroin, 13g of ‘Ice’ as well as cash amounting to S$5,350 in his possession.

That arrest was followed by the arrest of two other suspects in the vicinity of Geylang Bahru Road — a 26-year-old male and a 24-year-old female.

Both were Malaysians, and CNB officers found drugs including about 422g of heroin, in a backpack belonging to the 26-year-old suspect.

The 26-year-old was observed to have met the 72-year-old earlier, near a bus stop along Bendeemer Road.

On the same day, a follow-up investigation saw the simultaneous arrest of a 64-year-old male Singaporean and a 55-year-old female foreign national.

The 64-year-old Singaporean was arrested at the void deck of a residential block in the vicinity of Jurong East Street 21.

He is suspected of being linked to the 26-year-old man and CNB officers recovered S$2,200 cash in the process of the arrest.

The 55-year-old foreign national was arrested at what CNB has described as a “hideout” in the vicinity of Prome Road.

The hideout belonged to the 72-year-old stateless man.

A search of the bedroom in the hideout saw the recovery of ten plastic sachets containing about 88g of heroin, and various drug paraphernalia.

The estimated worth of the drugs seized in this operation is about S$100,000.

If you're keeping count here's a list of who got arrested:

According to CNB, the 1.3kg of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 645 abusers in a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of the five arrested persons are ongoing.

Top image from Central Narcotics Bureau