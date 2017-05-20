Super Junior’s Heechul and TWICE’s Momo officially dating

Kim Heechul, a member of South Korean boyband Super Junior, and Momo Hirai, a member of South Korean girl group TWICE, are officially dating.

Officially a couple

On Jan. 2, 2020, both Heechul and Momo’s entertainment labels confirmed that Momo and Heechul are dating, Allkpop reports.

Both labels had initially denied dating rumours in August, 2019.

Below is the official statement from Label SJ:

Hello, this is Label SJ. We have confirmed with Heechul and Momo that they have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae. Thank you.

This is the official statement from JYP Entertainment as translated by Allkpop:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We are confirming that Heechul and Momo are in a relationship. They have recently started a relationship that grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship in the industry. Thank you.

According to Market News, the couple came to know each other in 2017 after appearing on a broadcast programme.

Heechul a longstanding fan of TWICE

Previously, Heechul had acknowledged being a longstanding fan of TWICE on Korean variety show “Amazing Saturday”:

He had also posted many photos and videos of himself and Momo on his Instagram account before:

In the past, Momo has mentioned that Heechul has taken care of her since TWICE’s debut, while Heechul has likewise confessed to liking Momo:

Awww, all the best to the new couple!

Top image via Weibo and Instagram