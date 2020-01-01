2nd Golden Village movie ticket at S$8.80 for screenings till Jan. 27, 2020

With the Chinese New Year long weekend approaching, some of us might be thinking of catching a new movie at the cinema.

Promotional tickets cost S$11.15 each

Golden Village’s Movie Huat Huat Extra Deal will allow cinema goers to purchase a second standard movie ticket at S$8.80, when they purchase a total of two tickets.

This works out to S$11.15 per ticket, which according to GV, is more than S$2 discount off the weekend and public holiday ticket price of S$13.50.

To purchase tickets under the promotion, you will need to use the code GVHUAT88 when booking your tickets online via the Golden Village website or iGV app.

The promotion ends on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 11:59pm.

While the promotion ends on Jan. 24, you can use the code to book movie screenings from now until Jan. 27, 2020.

Worth it?

Note that the the promotion does not apply to the Capitol outlet, and that a S$1.50 convenience fee will be added to online purchases.

The deal is also limited to the first 500 redemptions daily.

Here are the prices of a standard movie ticket at some of the other cinemas during the public holidays:

While the promotional price can’t beat regular ticket prices on the weekdays, it’s still cheaper than regular ticket prices on public holidays.

If you want to Netflix and chill at home, that’s cool too.

For their terms and conditions, click here.

