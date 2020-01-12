fbpx

Back

Giant tortoise over 100 years old saved species from extinction due to ‘exceptional sex drive’

Legend.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 13, 04:30 pm

Events

Share

Meet Diego, a giant Galapagos tortoise, who’s over 100 years old.

Diego the giant Galapagos tortoise
Photo by Parque Nacional Galápagos/Facebook

Well-known for his exceptional sex drive, Diego fathered an estimated 800 giant tortoises and saved his species.

The end of a successful breeding program

New York Times (NYT) reported that the hunting of the giant tortoises for meat by pirates, fishermen and whalers in the 1800s resulted in only 14 giant tortoises left in on Española Island.

Española Island is situated in the Pacific Ocean.

map of Espanola Island in Galapagos
Photo via Google Maps.

Today, there are close to 2,000 giant tortoises on Española Island.

This is thanks to the combined efforts by the Galapagos National Park and Galapagos Conservancy, a non-profit that protects the natural environments in the Galapagos islands.

In addition to a captive breeding programme, conservationists also worked on restoring the natural habitats of Espanola Island by growing cactuses, which is a food source for the tortoises.

The charismatic star of the program: Diego

Diego was among the 14 male tortoises selected to take part in the breeding programme, according to BBC.

NYT quoted the director of the Galapagos National Park, saying it is believed that Diego was most likely taken from Española Island in the 1930s.

close up photo of Diego the tortoise
Photo by Parque Nacional Galápagos/Facebook

After living at the San Diego Zoo for 30 years, Diego was recruited to join the captive breeding program at the Fausto Llerena Tortoise Center in 1976.

breeding program for giant tortoises on Santa Cruz Island
Photo by Parque Nacional Galápagos/Facebook
photo of a baby giant tortoise in the breeding program
Photo by Parque Nacional Galápagos/Facebook

Following the success of the breeding program, Diego will be returned to the wild in March this year, BBC reported.

Nice tortoises don’t finish last

According to this Facebook post by the Galapagos National Park, the breeding program has come to an end after proving to be successful in repopulating the giant tortoise population.

But even though Diego has captured the attention of international media, another male tortoise has fathered more tortoises.

Compared to Diego, female tortoises apparently preferred another quieter male, who fathered about 1,200 tortoises.

Diego, however, was known to be vocal and aggressive during mating.

Professor James P. Gibbs told NYT that giant tortoises form ‘relationships’ and have social structures that are not well-known.

You can check out the full Facebook post here:

Top photos by Parque Nacional Galápagos/Facebook

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman appeals for help to find beloved decade-old soft toy that fell off railing at Marina Bay

To Au, this is more than just a soft toy.

January 13, 03:30 pm

This concept SUV at the S'pore Motorshow 2020 is named Subaru F.█.C.K.S

What a randy SUV.

January 13, 03:06 pm

Taiwan's Kuomintang senior party leaders to resign after landslide defeat

Consequences of defeat.

January 13, 01:19 pm

Terrifying volcanic lightning & spewing lava from Taal volcano spark eruption fears in The Philippines

Thousands of people living near the Taal volcano have been evacuated.

January 13, 01:09 pm

Beijing unlikely to ease pressure on Taiwan despite Taiwanese voting resoundingly for Tsai Ing-wen

China's campaign to isolate Taiwan has backfired spectacularly.

January 13, 12:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close