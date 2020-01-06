Fox News reports German poll showing Trump as ‘greatest threat to world peace’

Conservative American media outlet Fox News has picked up on a survey that revealed that the Germans consider the American President Donald Trump to be the greatest threat to world peace.

Finally found a poll Trump is leading in. pic.twitter.com/y4B1nrjZXY — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 6, 2020

Fox News is perceived by many Americans to be largely right-leaning, and biased towards the Republican Party.

More dangerous than Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

According to German broadcaster DW, 41 percent out of the 2,000 Germans surveyed named Trump as the greatest threat to world peace.

In contrast, 17 percent chose North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 8 percent chose Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 7 percent chose Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The survey is conducted by YouGov, a British international internet-based market research firm, and commissioned by news agency dpa.

It was carried out between Dec. 16 and 18, 2019.

This was before the assassination of Iran general Qassim Soleimani in Iraq by drone strike, which was ordered by President Trump.

The death of Soleimani and his associates was heavily criticised by Democrats to have unnecessarily provoked a risk for more violent retaliation from Iran.

What appears to be millions attending Soleimani’s funeral procession in Ahvaz, an Iranian city usually described by mainstream media as “restive”, and hence hardly a Soleimani stronghold. Trump doesn’t know what is awaiting him across the Middle East pic.twitter.com/axTonhi13n — Amal Saad (@amalsaad_lb) January 5, 2020

The move, however, was mostly defended by Republicans.

For those claiming there’s “no plan,” that this was “reckless”: Step #1 of any strategy is to stop letting terrorist regimes attack us without repercussion. Why is this basic truth of foreign policy so controversial?https://t.co/VFWM6xly0x — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 4, 2020

Trump previously tweeted a photo of his head superimposed over the body of Rocky Balboa in November 2019:

