Fox News reports German poll showing Trump as ‘greatest threat to world peace’

Trump edged out competitors like Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Kayla Wong | January 7, 10:34 am

Conservative American media outlet Fox News has picked up on a survey that revealed that the Germans consider the American President Donald Trump to be the greatest threat to world peace.

Fox News is perceived by many Americans to be largely right-leaning, and biased towards the Republican Party.

More dangerous than Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

According to German broadcaster DW, 41 percent out of the 2,000 Germans surveyed named Trump as the greatest threat to world peace.

In contrast, 17 percent chose North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 8 percent chose Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 7 percent chose Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The survey is conducted by YouGov, a British international internet-based market research firm, and commissioned by news agency dpa.

It was carried out between Dec. 16 and 18, 2019.

This was before the assassination of Iran general Qassim Soleimani in Iraq by drone strike, which was ordered by President Trump.

The death of Soleimani and his associates was heavily criticised by Democrats to have unnecessarily provoked a risk for more violent retaliation from Iran.

The move, however, was mostly defended by Republicans.

Trump previously tweeted a photo of his head superimposed over the body of Rocky Balboa in November 2019:

Top photo via Brian Tyler Cohen

