fbpx

Back

Korean burgers, ramen & more that will be open on 1st & 2nd day of CNY 2020

In case you're looking to feast outside.

Joshua Lee | January 15, 10:53 am

Events

Share

Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 25 this year.

Singaporeans will get to enjoy a long weekend break starting from Chinese New Year Eve (Jan. 24) and ending on Jan. 27.

But this long break also means that many food and beverage (F&B) outlets will be closed as well.

Well, here is a consolidated list of restaurants and outlets that will remain open for the bulk of the Chinese New Year public holiday period, from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27.

Image credit: Da Miao Hotpot.

Do note that the operating hours for many of the restaurants on the list will be different from their usual business hours.

For example, some restaurants will be closing early on certain days. Please check their respective Facebook pages for more details.

The list is arranged alphabetically.

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung (Modern Asian cuisine)
@ The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Ah Chiang’s Traditional Porridge
@ JEM Shopping Mall
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Amazing Hokkaido (Japanese cuisine)
@ Riverside View
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Beauty in the Pot (Hotpot)
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Burger+ (Korean fast food)
@ Clarke Quay Central, Wisma Atria
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Canton Paradise Noodle and Congee House
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine
@ Keng Lee Road
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Da Miao Hotpot
@ Clarke Quay
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 26

Fatburger(burgers)
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Jade Restaurant (Chinese cuisine)
@ The Fullerton Hotel
Open Jan. 24 – Jan 27

Jumbo Seafood
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Kam’s Roast (HK roast meats)
@ Pacific Plaza, Jewel Changi Airport
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

La Brasserie (French cuisine)
@ The Fullerton Bay Hotel
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Lai Bao Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant
@ Toa Payoh
Open Jan. 25 – Jan. 27

LeNu Chef Wai’s Noodle Bar
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Le Shrimp Ramen
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Monga Fried Chicken Singapore
@ ION Orchard
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh
@ Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa
Open Jan. 25 – Jan. 27

Singapore Seafood Republic
@ Resorts World Sentosa
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

The Carvery (Western roast meats)
@ Park Hotel Alexandra
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

The Courtyard
@ The Fullerton Hotel
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Tim Ho Wan(Dim sum)
@ Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

TONITO (Latin American cuisine)
@ Jewel Changi Airport
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Town Restaurant(International cuisines)
@ The Fullerton Hotel
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Tsui Wah (HK tea restaurant)
@ Clarke Quay, Robinsons The Heeren
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Yuba Hut (Casual Japanese)
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Yun Nans (Yunnan cuisine)
@ Jewel Changi Airport
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine
@ Far East Square
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Happy eating!

Top image credits: Burger+ and LE Shrimp Ramen.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Carouseller describes why he's ending '4.5 year relationship' with TV: 'It's not her, it's me'

What a love story.

January 15, 11:54 am

Man spotted soaking his body at Sembawang Hot Spring Park's communal foot bath area

Can Singaporeans have nice things?

January 15, 11:10 am

3 people arrested for trying to enter S'pore illegally via sea off Changi at night

Night-vision technology makes night as clear as day.

January 15, 10:13 am

Tommy Koh: Objectives of Hong Kong protests are 'political, not socio-economic'

He didn't group the SAR together with Chile and Lebanon where protests have erupted over socio-economic issues.

January 15, 09:31 am

After 12 nominations, Kenneth Ma wins first Best Actor at TVB Awards in his 20-year career

Congrats!

January 15, 12:20 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close