Korean burgers, ramen & more that will be open on 1st & 2nd day of CNY 2020
In case you're looking to feast outside.
Upsurge
Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 25 this year.
Singaporeans will get to enjoy a long weekend break starting from Chinese New Year Eve (Jan. 24) and ending on Jan. 27.
But this long break also means that many food and beverage (F&B) outlets will be closed as well.
Well, here is a consolidated list of restaurants and outlets that will remain open for the bulk of the Chinese New Year public holiday period, from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27.
Do note that the operating hours for many of the restaurants on the list will be different from their usual business hours.
For example, some restaurants will be closing early on certain days. Please check their respective Facebook pages for more details.
The list is arranged alphabetically.
15 Stamford by Alvin Leung (Modern Asian cuisine)
@ The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Ah Chiang’s Traditional Porridge
@ JEM Shopping Mall
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Amazing Hokkaido (Japanese cuisine)
@ Riverside View
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Beauty in the Pot (Hotpot)
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Burger+ (Korean fast food)
@ Clarke Quay Central, Wisma Atria
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Canton Paradise Noodle and Congee House
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine
@ Keng Lee Road
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Da Miao Hotpot
@ Clarke Quay
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 26
Fatburger(burgers)
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Jade Restaurant (Chinese cuisine)
@ The Fullerton Hotel
Open Jan. 24 – Jan 27
Jumbo Seafood
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Kam’s Roast (HK roast meats)
@ Pacific Plaza, Jewel Changi Airport
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
La Brasserie (French cuisine)
@ The Fullerton Bay Hotel
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Lai Bao Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant
@ Toa Payoh
Open Jan. 25 – Jan. 27
LeNu Chef Wai’s Noodle Bar
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Le Shrimp Ramen
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Monga Fried Chicken Singapore
@ ION Orchard
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh
@ Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa
Open Jan. 25 – Jan. 27
Singapore Seafood Republic
@ Resorts World Sentosa
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
The Carvery (Western roast meats)
@ Park Hotel Alexandra
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
The Courtyard
@ The Fullerton Hotel
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Tim Ho Wan(Dim sum)
@ Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
TONITO (Latin American cuisine)
@ Jewel Changi Airport
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Town Restaurant(International cuisines)
@ The Fullerton Hotel
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Tsui Wah (HK tea restaurant)
@ Clarke Quay, Robinsons The Heeren
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Yuba Hut (Casual Japanese)
@ All outlets
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Yun Nans (Yunnan cuisine)
@ Jewel Changi Airport
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine
@ Far East Square
Open Jan. 24 – Jan. 27
Happy eating!
Top image credits: Burger+ and LE Shrimp Ramen.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.