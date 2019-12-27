Famous souffle pancake cafe, Fluff Stack, to open second outlet at Northpoint City in Mar. 2020
No need to travel all the way to Suntec City anymore.
Upsurge
Pancakes are all the rage now, especially with the opening of Fluff Stack in August 2019, a cafe specialising in souffle pancakes.
From its website, it claims to create “only the lightest, fluffiest” pancakes for customers.
Their souffle pancake is said to be made using a secret recipe. Only eggs of a certain weight are used and the dough is made from “silky Japanese flour”.
Fluff Stack also claims to make their pancakes only upon each order.
Suntec City cafe specialises in souffle pancakes, prices from S$8.80
Second outlet to come
Since its opening, it seems the cozy 40-seater cafe at Suntec City has been attracting a fair number of customers.
And the cafe seems to be doing well, considering that another outlet will be opening soon.
Fluff Stack confirmed with Mothership that it will be expanding to a second outlet at Yishun’s Northpoint City.
The outlet is expected to open some time in March this year.
Pancakes for all
Fluff Stack also released a brand new Matcha Azuki Souffle Pancake (S$13.80) on Jan. 18, which comes with rich matcha anglaise, and even a side of mochi.
View this post on Instagram
Matcha Azuki Soufflé Pancakes – We’re thrilled to introduce to you our newest addition to the fluff family! Our handmade mochi is coated with soybean powder (in a cute little boat), paired with just the right amount of Matcha anglaise and Azuki bean atop our fluffy flapjacks to make your heart go “kimochi iiiii”~ 😫 …Oh, did we mention we have Matcha lattes to pair with it as well? Ceremonial-grade only 😘
Pancake lovers can also look forward to a new Tiramisu flavour, which will be released on Jan. 31.
If you’re already feeling hyped about all the good news, here’s a look at some of the other pancakes Fluff Stack has to offer to whet your appetite.
Here’s the Classic Souffle Pancake (S$8.80) (left) and the Strawberry Cheese Souffle Pancake (S$12.80) (right).
Their Mango Passionfruit Souffle Pancake (S$14.80) even comes with a generous side portion of fresh mango.
View this post on Instagram
@fluffstack #fluffstack . . 🥞🥭-Mango Passionfruit Souffle Pancakes-🥭🥞 topping with Coconut Sago, Passionfruit compote, whipped cream and half a slice of honey Mango.🥭 Taste the fluffy soufflé pancakes and little bit of sourness and sweetness mix and match👌🏻💯 . . #soufflépancakes #soufflé #pancakes #desserts #sweettooth #fluffy #mango #passionfruit #coconutsago . . 📸×191203× . . #foodhopping #foodhunt #foodies #foodlovers #foodstagram #Instagram #instagood #instafood #instapost #instaphoto
Chocolate lovers can head over to try their Hazelnut Chocolate Souffle Pancakes too (S$13.80).
Fluff Stack hasn’t failed to hop on the bubble tea trend.
Their Oolong Boba Souffle Pancakes (S$9.80) comes with gula melaka pearls and oolong creme anglaise (a type of custard) which you can drench your pancakes with.
View this post on Instagram
Finally tried these fluffy stacks of soufflé pancakes, from @fluffstack at suntec. It is soft, taste surprisingly airy and eggy, quite light to have for dessert after dinner. Among the 2 flavors we had, Oolong Boba $9.80 and Strawberry Cheese $12.80 – we prefer the Oolong Boba Soufflé Pancakes that comes with gula melaka boba at the side. Overall, pretty decent and affordable I would say, the classic ones start at $8.80.
You can view their full menu here, which includes additional pancake toppings, and other beverages.
Address: Suntec City Mall, #B1-K4, 3 Temasek Boulevard, West Atrium, Singapore 038983
Opening Hours:
- Sunday – Thursday, 11am – 9:30pm
- Friday – Saturday, 11am – 9:45pm
Top photo from @msjaniceeats / IG and Fluff Stack / FB
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.