Famous souffle pancake cafe, Fluff Stack, to open second outlet at Northpoint City in Mar. 2020

No need to travel all the way to Suntec City anymore.

Ashley Tan | January 19, 12:35 pm

Pancakes are all the rage now, especially with the opening of Fluff Stack in August 2019, a cafe specialising in souffle pancakes.

From its website, it claims to create “only the lightest, fluffiest” pancakes for customers.

Their souffle pancake is said to be made using a secret recipe. Only eggs of a certain weight are used and the dough is made from “silky Japanese flour”.

Fluff Stack also claims to make their pancakes only upon each order.

Suntec City cafe specialises in souffle pancakes, prices from S$8.80

Second outlet to come

Since its opening, it seems the cozy 40-seater cafe at Suntec City has been attracting a fair number of customers.

Photo from Fluff Stack / FB
Photo from Fluff Stack / FB

And the cafe seems to be doing well, considering that another outlet will be opening soon.

Fluff Stack confirmed with Mothership that it will be expanding to a second outlet at Yishun’s Northpoint City.

The outlet is expected to open some time in March this year.

Pancakes for all

Fluff Stack also released a brand new Matcha Azuki Souffle Pancake (S$13.80) on Jan. 18, which comes with rich matcha anglaise, and even a side of mochi.

Pancake lovers can also look forward to a new Tiramisu flavour, which will be released on Jan. 31.

If you’re already feeling hyped about all the good news, here’s a look at some of the other pancakes Fluff Stack has to offer to whet your appetite.

Here’s the Classic Souffle Pancake (S$8.80) (left) and the Strawberry Cheese Souffle Pancake (S$12.80) (right).

Their Mango Passionfruit Souffle Pancake (S$14.80) even comes with a generous side portion of fresh mango.

Chocolate lovers can head over to try their Hazelnut Chocolate Souffle Pancakes too (S$13.80).

Fluff Stack hasn’t failed to hop on the bubble tea trend.

Their Oolong Boba Souffle Pancakes (S$9.80) comes with gula melaka pearls and oolong creme anglaise (a type of custard) which you can drench your pancakes with.

You can view their full menu here, which includes additional pancake toppings, and other beverages.

Photo from Fluff Stack / FB
Photo from Fluff Stack / FB

Address: Suntec City Mall, #B1-K4, 3 Temasek Boulevard, West Atrium, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours:

  • Sunday – Thursday, 11am – 9:30pm
  • Friday – Saturday, 11am – 9:45pm

Top photo from @msjaniceeats / IG and Fluff Stack / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

