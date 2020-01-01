Up to 70% off steamboat items in Jurong sale from Jan. 11, includes abalone, wagyu & more

If you’re shopping for steamboat ingredients anytime soon, you’re in luck.

Advertisement

CNY seafood warehouse sale

Farocean Singapore is having its annual Chinese New Year warehouse sale.

It will go on for the following weekends: Jan. 4-5, Jan. 11-12, and Jan. 18-19, 2020.

Farocean is known for selling seafood and meat products.

The sale will happen at their factory outlet in Fishery Port Road in Jurong.

Up to 70 per cent discount

Seafood items are on discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Speaking to Mothership, a Farocean spokesperson shared some of the deals:

Abalone (S$10) 1kg Japanese cooking scallops (S$19.80, U.P. S$30) 300g Kurobuta snow pork belly (S$18, U.P. S$28) A4 shabu-shabu Japanese wagyu beef (S$20, U.P. 38) 1kg Chilean salmon fillet (S$30, U.P. S$45)

Advertisement

According to Farocean, these items are the lowest priced items in Singapore.

Here’s a look at some of the items you can expect at the sale:

On top of the discounted price, buyers can also get S$10 off with every S$100 spent.

Nice.

Where to go: 15 Fishery Port Road, Singapore 619753

When to go: Jan. 11-12 & Jan. 18-19, 9am to 5pm

Advertisement

Top image courtesy of Farocean Singapore