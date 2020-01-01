fbpx

Up to 70% off steamboat items in Jurong sale from Jan. 11, includes abalone, wagyu & more

Just in time for Chinese New Year.

Fasiha Nazren | January 6, 06:32 pm

Events

If you’re shopping for steamboat ingredients anytime soon, you’re in luck.

CNY seafood warehouse sale

Farocean Singapore is having its annual Chinese New Year warehouse sale.

It will go on for the following weekends: Jan. 4-5, Jan. 11-12, and Jan. 18-19, 2020.

Photo courtesy of Far Ocean Singapore

Farocean is known for selling seafood and meat products.

The sale will happen at their factory outlet in Fishery Port Road in Jurong.

Photo courtesy of Far Ocean

Up to 70 per cent discount

Seafood items are on discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Speaking to Mothership, a Farocean spokesperson shared some of the deals:

  1. Abalone (S$10)
  2. 1kg Japanese cooking scallops (S$19.80, U.P. S$30)
  3. 300g Kurobuta snow pork belly (S$18, U.P. S$28)
  4. A4 shabu-shabu Japanese wagyu beef (S$20, U.P. 38)
  5. 1kg Chilean salmon fillet (S$30, U.P. S$45)

According to Farocean, these items are the lowest priced items in Singapore.

Here’s a look at some of the items you can expect at the sale:

Photo from Farocean’s Facebook page
farocean abalone tendollar
Photo from Farocean’s Facebook page
Photo from 陈玉花 on Facebook
Photo from Farocean’s Facebook page
Photo from Farocean Singapore

On top of the discounted price, buyers can also get S$10 off with every S$100 spent.

Nice.

Where to go: 15 Fishery Port Road, Singapore 619753
When to go: Jan. 11-12 & Jan. 18-19, 9am to 5pm

Top image courtesy of Farocean Singapore

