M’sia’s largest travelling amusement park to be held in JB from Jan. 22 – March 22, 2020

Euro Fun Park is Malaysia’s biggest travelling amusement park, boasting the latest theme park rides from Europe.

Advertisement

Held at AEON Mall Tebrau City from Jan. 22 – March 22, 2020

From Jan. 22 to March 22, 2020, the amusement park will be held at AEON Mall Terbrau City in Johor Bahru from 7pm to 12am daily.

According to their Facebook page, this will be their first location of 2020.

Visitors can expect a total of 20 rides geared towards children, families and thrill-seekers, along with game stalls.

Kiddie Rides

Some rides for children include Daytona, which is a racing track for kids, a junior roller coaster and Wave Swinger, a sort of spinning swing ride:

Daytona

Advertisement

Roller Coaster

Wave Swinger

Family Rides

Families can check out the Euro Wheel, which is the park’s centre of attraction, along with Spook, a haunted horror ride and the Merry-Go-Round, which is a carousel for both adults and children.

Euro Wheel

Spook

Advertisement

Merry-Go-Round

Thrill Rides

Thrill-seekers may want to check out the following three rides, which have been hailed by the amusement park as “highlights”.

Challenger is a 360 degree spinning ride that steadily increases in acceleration, while Sky Rider is a spinning swing ride that lets its riders soar through the sky.

Challenger

Sky Rider

Vortex

Last but not least, Vortex has two rotating arms which cartwheels riders around and through the air for a dizzying good time.

Advertisement

Attractions

Apart from rides, there will also be game stalls with plenty of prizes to be won.

For more information about this event, click here.

Details

Address: AEON Mall Tebrau City, No. 1, Jalan Desa Tebrau, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Date: Jan. 22 – March 22, 2020

Time: 7pm to 12am, daily

Top image via Euro Fun Park on Instagram