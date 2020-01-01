MOM levies 66 charges against S’porean company director for allegedly collecting kickbacks & not paying workers

Chen Shiqi, a Singaporean 54-year-old director of San Tong Engineering Pte Ltd, was charged in court by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Jan. 21, 2020 for errant behaviour towards his foreign employees.

66 charges against Chen

Chen faces 66 charges under under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) and Employment Act (EA).

According to MOM, Chen allegedly collected kickbacks from the foreign workers in his company.

This meant that he allegedly demanded sums of money from foreign workers on various occasions so he would consider them for employment by the company.

As a director in the company, he allegedly falsely declared the salaries of the workers during the submission of three work permit application forms.

Other charges included illegally employing foreign workers and not paying the foreign workers.

His actions came to light when foreign employees approached MOM

Chen’s actions were uncovered when a number of the company’s foreign workers lodged a complaint with MOM when they were not paid their salaries.

MOM also discovered that Chen had allegedly provided illegal employment to foreign workers after their work permits were revoked.

Chen could face fines or imprisonment, or both

For illegal employment of a foreign worker without a valid work pass, Chen faces a fine between S$5,000 and S$30,000, or imprisonment, for up to one year or both.

For making false declarations during the application of the work passes, he faces a fine up to S$20,000, or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

For receiving kickbacks in exchange for consideration of employment, he faces a fine of up to S$30,000, or imprisonment for up to two years or both.

For defaulting on salaries of employees, an employer faces a fine of not less than S$3,000 and not more than S$15,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

MOM has reminded members of the public that they can seek help or report any illegal employment activities by calling 6438 5122.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photo by Guilherme Cunha/Unsplash