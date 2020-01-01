Chan Chun Sing says review of electoral boundaries for next election still not yet completed

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has not yet completed its deliberations.

This written Parliamentary reply by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, on behalf of the Prime Minister, was in response to Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh who asked if the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has completed its deliberations and when its report will be released to the public.

In his response, he also said the report will be presented to Parliament and released to the public when the EBRC has completed its work.

What is the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee?

The five-member EBRC was formed on Aug.1, 2019. It looks at the drawing of boundaries for electoral constituencies for the General Election (GE).

According to the Elections Department, electoral boundaries are revised regularly to reflect population growth and shifts.

From previous general elections, the committee has taken anywhere between two and four months to complete its review. If you’re interested, you can read the EBRC’s past reports from 2011 and 2015 here.

Until April 2021 to hold next GE

Singapore has until early April 2021 to hold the next parliamentary election, which looks to be quite an exciting fight.

Last week, four opposition parties — the Singaporeans First party (SingFirst), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), People’s Power Party (PPP), and Reform Party (RP) — announced that they will be forming an alliance to take on the ruling People’s Action Party in the coming GE.

Top image by Wikipedia user Huaiwei.