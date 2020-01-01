E-bike cyclist dies after an accident with red Maserati along Cantonment Road on Jan. 5
The driver was arrested for dangerous driving.
Upsurge
A fatal accident involving a red Maserati and a bicycle happened along Cantonment Road, outside The [email protected], in the morning of Jan. 5, 2020.
Fatal accident involving red Maserati and e-bike
The police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a power-assisted bicycle along Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road at around 5:52am.
The cyclist, a 69-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.
The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.
Photos of the aftermath of the accident show a stationary red Maserati facing the direction that is against the traffic.
A police tent was also set up at the side of the road and a blue bicycle was left lying next to the Maserati in the middle lane.
Speaking to Mothership, a resident said that he heard a loud bang at around 5:45am.
He added that the cyclist was crossing the road at the traffic light junction when the red Maserati, driving against the traffic, hit the cyclist.
The police conducted a breathalyser test on the driver of the red Maserati before arresting him.
Another yellow car allegedly ran over the cyclist and sped off after the accident happened.
A few other residents were also present at scene after the accident.
Photo via Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top photo collage via SGRV/Facebook and Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.