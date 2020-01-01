E-bike cyclist dies after an accident with red Maserati along Cantonment Road on Jan. 5

A fatal accident involving a red Maserati and a bicycle happened along Cantonment Road, outside The [email protected], in the morning of Jan. 5, 2020.

Fatal accident involving red Maserati and e-bike

The police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a power-assisted bicycle along Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road at around 5:52am.

The cyclist, a 69-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show a stationary red Maserati facing the direction that is against the traffic.

A police tent was also set up at the side of the road and a blue bicycle was left lying next to the Maserati in the middle lane.

Speaking to Mothership, a resident said that he heard a loud bang at around 5:45am.

He added that the cyclist was crossing the road at the traffic light junction when the red Maserati, driving against the traffic, hit the cyclist.

The police conducted a breathalyser test on the driver of the red Maserati before arresting him.

Another yellow car allegedly ran over the cyclist and sped off after the accident happened.

A few other residents were also present at scene after the accident.

Photo via Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo collage via SGRV/Facebook and Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook.