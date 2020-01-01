Cold Stone Creamery closing down in S’pore on Jan. 31, 2020, ‘special price’ on 5 popular flavours now

From Jan. 31, 2020, ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery will permanently close its doors in Singapore.

This comes after 10 years of operations.

Farewell pricing

From now till then, Cold Stone is offering a “special price” on five of their most popular flavours.

These are Banana Caramel Crunch, Strawberry Banana Rendezvous, Birthday Cake Remix, Chocolate Devotion, and Oreo Overload.

Each 4oz (113g) serving will be selling at S$5, compared to its usual price of S$6.50.

Customers can add a plain waffle bowl at S$1.20 or a chocolate-dipped waffle bowl at S$1.90.

The promotion is available for both dine-in and takeaway at all outlets.

For every two cups of ice cream purchased, a cooler bag will be given out, while stocks last.

Cold Stone is known for their on-the-spot ice cream preparations, where customers can choose their mix-ins.

The store currently has three outlets in Singapore, namely Waterway Point, VivoCity, and HillV2.

Top photo via Cold Stone Creamery