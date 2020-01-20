Coca-Cola Strawberry available at 7-Eleven S’pore outlets from Jan. 23, 2020

On Jan. 20, Coca-Cola Japan launched a new limited-edition flavour – Coca-Cola Strawberry.

Advertisement

Here it is:

So far, feedback on the drink has been positive, with many Japanese and foreign customers stating that it is “delicious” and “tastes very good”.

One American YouTuber described the drink as packing “a hit of strawberry” after the first sip:

According to him, he paid 88 yen (S$1.08) for the drink.

Advertisement

Coca-Cola Strawberry available at 7-Eleven stores in S’pore from Jan. 23, 2020

Recently, 7-Eleven Singapore gave a sneak preview of what seems to be the Coca-Cola Strawberry drink on its Facebook page:

According to a spokesperson for 7-Eleven, this limited edition drink was brought in after overwhelming requests from Singaporean customers.

The drink will also be launching progressively in all 7-Eleven stores islandwide from Jan. 23 onwards, while stocks last.

However, the price for each bottle has not yet been specified.

Top image via elaine_uema on Instagram and 7-Eleven Singapore on Facebook