Mice, flowers & gold ingots to feature on CNY-themed trains & buses

Festive commute.

Ashley Tan | January 19, 08:50 pm

Events

The Chinese New Year is fast approaching.

While it’s no surprise that areas like Chinatown and Orchard Road are decked out in festive decorations, our public transport is also getting in the mood of things.

Trains all decked out

In collaboration with SMRT, SBS Transit and the Kreta Ayer–Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has launched several CNY-themed trains and buses on Jan. 19, 2020.

These are part of LTA’s efforts to “liven up the commuting experience” and “foster positive commuter culture”.

The trains feature festive decals of mice, Chinese lanterns, flowers and CNY greetings on the floors and walls.

Photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority
Photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority
Photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority

The decor is meant to help add some “festive cheer to commuters”.

Photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority
Photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority

From Jan. 19 till Feb. 15, five decorated trains will be making their way around Singapore, one on each rail line.

Stations and buses too

For the very first time, Clarke Quay MRT station will also be dressed up and decorated, alongside the Circle Line platform at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Here’s a sneak peek.

Photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority
Photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority
Photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority

Several bus services are decorated too.

These include bus services 80, 143, 166, 147, 174, 61, 960 and 963, which ply routes through Chinatown, Toa Payoh, Sengkang, Jurong East and Clementi.

So hopefully those travelling through the heartlands can experience some festive cheer as well.

Nice.

Top photo courtesy of Land Transport Authority

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

