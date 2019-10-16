These CNY ornaments & decorations are actually edible cookies
Pineapple tarts, love letters and almond cookies are just some of the many goodies Singaporeans eat during Chinese New Year (CNY).
Something less commonly found, perhaps, are festive cookies that look like literal CNY ornaments.
CNY cookies that look like actual ornaments and decorations
On Jan. 15, one Shirlyn Leong posted several photographs of CNY cookies she had baked herself to Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits.
Here they are:
These intricately designed cookies feature red and gold detailing, along with incredible textures that mimic actual ornaments you’d expect from a shop in Chinatown instead.
Malaysian cookie artist based in United States
Leong is a cookie artist from Malaysia who is currently based in the United States.
She has also been running her business, Cookies Art by Shirlyn, since 2013.
Apart from the red and gold cookies featured above, Leong has also made red cookies with oriental motifs that are fashioned into hanging decorations with tassels:
What’s even more unique are the see-through parts of these cookies, which are made with isomalt (think of it as transparent icing).
Here are some videos of the cookies so you can look at them close-up:
Isomalt cookies with fortune tassel Piped icing on isolmalt.
The baker also shared some of the challenges she faced while making the cookies:
At first I was worried to put a cookie with isomalt into dehydrator but I hate the dullness and cracked without putting in dehydrator. So the lion design I try put in dehydrator and the isolmalt still stay dry and not tacky. First pic (lion dance) – after flood red put in dehydrator drying. The red is more shinny and brighter. And it's perfect no crack lines Next 2nd and 3rd pics, these didn't put in dehydrator after flood. And I didn't move them without a reason crack lines appeared. And you see the colors more dull. What I've learnt is isomalt cookie can dry in dehydrator.
Too pretty to eat? We think so too.
Interested bakers can check out more of Leong’s cookie works on Instagram or join the Cookies Art by Shirlyn Community Facebook Group.
CookieCon add- on workshops for attendee rocket holders is opening tonight at 8pm ET. These are the classes I'm offering. I have 3 different level of classes – all level, intermediate and advanced.
New online class available – My Little Pony Live class on 1/14 9:30am EST You can register and watch later if you can't attend the live date/time.
You can also visit her website here.
Top image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook
