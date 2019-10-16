fbpx

These CNY ornaments & decorations are actually edible cookies

Incredible detail.

Melanie Lim | January 20, 03:51 pm

Pineapple tarts, love letters and almond cookies are just some of the many goodies Singaporeans eat during Chinese New Year (CNY).

Something less commonly found, perhaps, are festive cookies that look like literal CNY ornaments.

CNY cookies that look like actual ornaments and decorations

On Jan. 15, one Shirlyn Leong posted several photographs of CNY cookies she had baked herself to Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits.

Here they are:

Image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook
Image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook
Image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook

These intricately designed cookies feature red and gold detailing, along with incredible textures that mimic actual ornaments you’d expect from a shop in Chinatown instead.

Image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook

Malaysian cookie artist based in United States

Leong is a cookie artist from Malaysia who is currently based in the United States.

She has also been running her business, Cookies Art by Shirlyn, since 2013.

Apart from the red and gold cookies featured above, Leong has also made red cookies with oriental motifs that are fashioned into hanging decorations with tassels:

Image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook
Image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook

What’s even more unique are the see-through parts of these cookies, which are made with isomalt (think of it as transparent icing).

Image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook

Here are some videos of the cookies so you can look at them close-up:

The baker also shared some of the challenges she faced while making the cookies:

View this post on Instagram

This post is about use dehydrator to improve final result. You get more shinny and no crack! Look closely these photos. At first I was worried to put a cookie with isomalt into dehydrator but I hate the dullness and cracked without putting in dehydrator. So the lion design I try put in dehydrator and the isolmalt still stay dry and not tacky. First pic (lion dance) – after flood red put in dehydrator drying. The red is more shinny and brighter. And it’s perfect no crack lines Next 2nd and 3rd pics, these didn’t put in dehydrator after flood. And I didn’t move them without a reason crack lines appeared. And you see the colors more dull. What I’ve learnt is isomalt cookie can dry in dehydrator.

A post shared by Shirlyn Leong (@cookiesartbyshirlyn) on

Too pretty to eat? We think so too.

Interested bakers can check out more of Leong’s cookie works on Instagram or join the Cookies Art by Shirlyn Community Facebook Group.

You can also visit her website here.

Top image via Shirlyn Leong on Facebook

