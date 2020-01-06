fbpx

Back

Chinese tourist stabbed in head by Japanese woman at Osaka Don Quijote store as she ‘didn’t like her attitude’

The female tourist was attacked from behind.

Ashley Tan | January 6, 03:49 pm

Events

Share

Tourist-friendly Japan is well-known for being a relatively safe country for foreign visitors.

But an attack on a tourist occurred recently in Osaka, a prefecture popular with travellers.

Attacked from behind

According to South China Morning Post, a female Chinese tourist was stabbed and slashed at Don Quijote’s head store in Umeda, Osaka.

Don Quijote is Japan’s biggest discount store chain, selling products ranging from medication, hardware items to clothes.

The chain also has outlets in Singapore, where it is branded as Don Don Donki.

The incident at Don Quijote occurred on Jan. 4, 2020, at around 3:30pm, reported Japan Today.

The 31-year-old tourist, who has not been named, was attacked from behind on a flight of stairs by another woman wielding a knife.

The woman who allegedly carried out the attack was subsequently subdued by another male shopper who heard the victim cry out.

Photos posted to Twitter showed police at the scene.

The store’s entrance was also cordoned off.

Attacker said she “bought a kitchen knife to kill someone”

Japan Today revealed the attacker’s identity to be Miki Matsuoka from Takamatsu City in Kagawa prefecture.

She was then arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder, reported SCMP.

Police added that Matsuoka and the victim were not acquainted.

The woman reportedly told authorities that she had “bought a kitchen knife to kill someone”.

She stated that she “didn’t like the attitude” of the tourist that she spoke to, and so “thought of killing her”.

The victim sustained stabbing and slashing injuries to the back of her head, which local media reported as “minor injuries”.

She was later admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Top photo from @ss7_R5 / Twitter and Harapan Ong / Google Maps

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Subtle Asian Traits member shares how Korean skincare & determination transformed him

If you need inspiration to keep up with your resolutions.

January 6, 04:49 pm

POFMA should be used even if the person spreading falsehoods is politically affiliated: S Iswaran

The minister put it down to an 'unfortunate convergence or coincidence' that all of the responding parties so far have been opposition politicians or affiliated with opposition parties.

January 6, 04:18 pm

Pikachu design EZ-Charm wearables selling at S$19.90 on Shopee from Jan. 10, 2020

Does buying this spark joy?

January 6, 04:07 pm

Isetan Westgate closing down sale up to 80% off till Jan. 26, 2020

Hurry down soon to get the best picks.

January 6, 04:07 pm

SAF working with Australia to tackle 6 million hectare bushfires

The fires have led to the deaths of about 500 million animals.

January 6, 03:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close