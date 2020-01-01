A helpful list of vegetarian restaurants that will stay open during Chinese New Year

For those of you who are planning a Chinese New Year gathering with family and friends who are vegetarian or vegan, here’s a list that can help.

Over 50 restaurants to open during Jan 25 to 27

This Facebook post by Hungry Ang Mo features a comprehensive list of restaurants that will be open from Jan. 25 to 27, the first three days of Chinese New Year.

The list was updated on Jan. 12, 2020.



**Central Region**

True Veggie – Aljunied (Aljunied MRT)

Greendot – Bishan Junction 8 (Bishan MRT)

R&J Cosy Corner – Bendemeer (Boon Keng MRT)

Greendot – Star Vista (Buona Vista MRT)

Lotus Kitchen (Chinatown MRT)

Miao Yi (Chinatown MRT)

Eight Treasures (Chinatown, Outram MRT)

Flavours By Saute – Funan (City Hall MRT)

GreenBa – Marina Square (City Hall MRT)

Nature Café – Suntec (City Hall MRT)

SuFood (City Hall MRT)

Elemen – Millenia Walk (City Hall, Promenade, Esplanade MRT)

nomvnom – Central (Clarke Quay MRT)

Yuan Xiang (Eunos MRT)

Elemen – VivoCity (HarbourFront MRT)

Sunny Choice – Alexandra (Labrador MRT)

Lotus Vegetarian (Lavender MRT)

Nature Café – Aperia Mall (Lavender MRT)

New Fut Kai (Lavender, Farrer Park MRT)

Sauté-san – City Square (Lavender, Farrer Park MRT)

D’life Signature – Novena (Novena MRT)

Elemen – Paya Lebar (Paya Lebar MRT)

Greendot – Paya Lebar (Paya Lebar MRT)

Nature Café – Bukit Merah (Redhill MRT)

GreenBa – Somerset TripleOne (Somerset MRT)

Elemen – Great World (Tiong Bahru MRT)

Xi Shi Fu – Blk 115 Bukit Merah (Tiong Bahru MRT)

D’Life – Toa Payoh (Toa Payoh MRT)

The Peranakan (Veg Friendly Orchard MRT)

**East Region**

Greendot – Bedok Mall (Bedok MRT)

Green Signature – Century Square (Tampines MRT)

Zi Zai – Tampines (Tampines MRT)

**North Region**

Green Signature – Yishun (Yishun MRT)

Greendot – NorthPoint (Yishun MRT)

Zi Zai – Yishun (Yishun MRT)

**North East Region**

Food in the Woods (Ang Mo Kio MRT)

Shu Vegetarian – AMK (Ang Mo Kio MRT)

ZhenYi – AMK (Ang Mo Kio MRT)

Divine Realm – Hougang (Hougang MRT)

Green Signature – WaterWay Point (Punggol MRT)

Greendot – Nex (Serangoon MRT)

Greenland – Upp Serangoon (Serangoon MRT)

nomvnom – Tai Seng (Tai Seng MRT)

Shu Vegetarian – Jalan Kayu (Thanggam LRT)

**West Region**

Shu Vegetarian – Bukit Batok (Bukit Batok MRT)

Sunny Choice – Bukit Batok (Bukit Batok MRT)

Time’s Vege – Bukit Batok (Bukit Batok MRT)

Nature Café – TradeHub 21 (Clementi MRT)

Zi Zai – West Coast (Clementi MRT)

GreenOnEarth – Railway Mall (Hillview MRT)

Sunny Choice – Railway Mall (Hillview MRT)

Mother Earth (Joo Koon MRT)

Greendot – West Gate (Jurong East MRT)

D’Life – Jurong West (Lakeside MRT)

Open on CNY Day 1 ONLY (25th Jan Sat)

Yes Natural (Aljunied MRT)

Simple Food (Eunos, Kaki Bukit MRT)

Open from CNY Day 2 (26th Jan Sun)

Loving Hut (Eunos MRT)

Greendot – Vivocity (HarbourFront MRT)

Shu Vegetarian – Woodlands (Woodlands MRT)

Open from CNY Day 3 (27th Jan Mon)

Shu Vegetarian – Aljunied (Aljunied MRT)

Bodhi Deli (Bugis MRT)

Greendot – Bugis Junction (Bugis MRT)

Tracy Juice Culture (Bugis MRT)

Greendot – Plaza Singapore (Dhoby Ghaut MRT)

List created to help find stores open during the festive period

The list was compiled by Jimmy Seah, a Happycow ambassador who regularly leaves reviews about vegetarian food in Singapore on the platform, Happycow.

Seah told Mothership that he started doing this in 2016 as a lot of restaurants are closed during Chinese New Year and he wanted to make it easier for vegetarians to find food during this period.

He obtains the opening hours during Chinese New Year through the social media pages of the vegetarian stores and updates the list every year.

For updates, check out the full Facebook post below:

