S’pore’s second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping passed away at 71

Singapore’s second Chief of Defence Force (CDF), Lieutenant-General (LG) (Retired) Ng Jui Ping, passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Teo: “A leader who was mission focused and got things done”

Referring to Ng as “an old comrade”, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean expressed his “deepest condolences” to Ng’s family in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Teo said that Ng was CDF and Chief of Army during “a period of transformational change” in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), and that Ng’s views were “always sharp and incisive”.

“Above all he was a leader who was mission focused and got things done,” added the former Chief of Navy and former Minister for Defence.

Teo also revealed that they both reminisced over the times they served together in the SAF when he visited Ng three weeks ago.

Regarding their last encounter, he said: “As always, [Ng] displayed great strength and courage”.

Mindef: Ng emphasised “leadership by example”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 1, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that Ng, who joined the SAF in 1966, emphasised “leadership by example” during his tenure.

Among his accomplishments was to establish a Warrant Officer Corps to train and groom non-commissioned officers to command positions, similar to the officer corps.

As CDF from 1992 to his retirement in 1995, Ng was also involved in the “pioneering” of the second generation SAF.

In addition, he “redefined the SAF’s strategies and capabilities to enable an integrated and more effective SAF,” Mindef said.

CDF LG Ong expressed condolences

The current CDF, LG Melvyn Ong, also expressed his condolences to Ng’s family on behalf of the SAF.

Thanking Ng for his “many contributions to the SAF”, Ong said Ng was an “exemplary leader” who laid the foundation for the SAF to become what it is today.

“My officers and I are fortunate beneficiaries of his legacy and will continue his work to keep Singapore safe and secure,” he said.

“We thank LG (Ret) Ng for his many contributions to the SAF and extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

A leader who kept people on their toes

Another former SAF Officer, Bernard Tan, expressed his sadness at Ng’s passing in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 1. He said that Ng leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Tan said that he knew that Ng was suffering from pancreatic cancer, but respected Ng’s desire to keep his illness “quiet”.

Recalling the time he spent 10 days with Ng as his staff officer on an official visit to France and the United States, Tan said he has not worked with any officer since who “has been so demanding or skilled at keeping people on their toes”.

Tan added that Ng’s “demanding style of grooming officers created a steeliness and expanded form of thinking” in the officers he worked with, and remarked that this style of grooming might not sit well with “the modern generation”.

Tan also commended Ng’s mind and strategic thinking in games like poker, and said that Ng was “a unique leader” who will always be remembered by those in uniform.

