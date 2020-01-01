8 accessible & convenient places in S’pore to get Yu Sheng under S$50

Lo Hei, or the prosperity toss, is an important part of Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations for most Singaporean households.

If you’re looking for convenient and somewhat affordably-priced Yu Sheng to toss your way into prosperity this year, here are our top eight picks.

1) Yuba Hut

Japanese fusion restaurant Yuba Hut is selling its own version of Salmon Yu Sheng at S$38.

Featuring 16 pieces of raw salmon and over 15 ingredients, this Salmon Yu Sheng set is suitable for six to eight people.

The sets are available for both dine-in and takeaway, and Yuba Hut restaurants will be open throughout the CNY period.

Here’s where you can buy them:

Heartland Mall

Address: #01-19/20, Block 205, Hougang Street 21,Singapore 530205

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm

Northpoint City

Address: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #B1-186, Northpoint City South Wing, Singapore 769098

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm

The Poiz Centre

Address: 51 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-03, The Poiz Centre, Singapore 347697

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm

White Sands

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3, #01-26/27, White Sands, Singapore 518459

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm

2) Ichiban Sushi

From now till Feb. 8, 2020, Ichiban Sushi will be selling their signature Salmon Sashimi Yu Sheng in two sizes.

Each set is available for dine-in and takeaway orders, with prices starting from S$49.80 for four to six people.

There is also a slightly bigger option for eight to 10 people at S$60.80.

The Salmon Sashimi Yu Sheng has to be ordered at least two days in advance and can be picked up at any of these Ichiban Boshi or Ichiban Sushi restaurants island-wide.

For more information on how to order, click here.

3) Sushi Express

This year, Sushi Express is retailing two sizes of its Properity Yu Sheng at S$25.80 for two to three people and S$35.80 for four to six people.

Each Prosperity Yu Sheng comes with slices of salmon sashimi as well as seasoned scallop lips, seasoned jellyfish and seaweed salad.

Pre-order your set at any Sushi Express outlet islandwide between now to Jan. 16, 2020 and enjoy 10 per cent off.

For more information on how to order, click here.

4) Standing Sushi Bar

From now till Feb. 9, 2020, Standing Sushi Bar will be selling their Yu Sheng Wealth Platter for four to six people at S$42.88.

Each Yu Sheng Wealth Platter comes with 16 slices of sashimi-grade salmon that is filleted daily from whole salmon on the day of delivery or pick-up.

A bigger Abundance Platter for six to eight people is also available at a slightly pricier S$52.88.

In-store pickups and delivery are available from now till Feb. 9, 2020 except for Jan. 25, 26, and 27, when only deliveries are available.

Deliveries require a 24-hour notice period, while pickups require a minimum six hour notice period.

For more information on how to order, click here.

5) A-One Claypot House

A-One Claypot House is retailing its Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng at S$22.90 (U.P S$28.90) on Qoo10 from now till Feb. 8, 2020.

Each set serves eight people and contains ingredients like abalone and pok chui (crackers), as well as homemade Yu Sheng sauce.

This deal is only valid for takeaways and can be collected from any A-One Signature outlet islandwide except Junction 8.

For more information on how to order, click here.

6) Din Tai Fung

From now till Feb. 8, Din Tai Fung will be selling its classic Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng at S$32.80 for two to three people and S$48.80 for four to six people.

The dish is served with white radish, carrots and crispy yam strips, along with the newly introduced Abundance Thai Dressing, which is an alternative to the traditional Auspicious Plum Dressing.

There is also a vegetarian Yu Sheng option which will retail at S$26.80 for two to three people or S$39.80 for four to six people.

Prices stated are before GST and service charge and customers can head down to any Din Tai Fung outlet islandwide to place their order.

7) Soup Restaurant

From now to Feb. 9, 2020, Soup Restaurant will be selling their Baby Abalone Yu Sheng from S$36.90 for a small set to S$59.90 for a large set.

If baby abalone’s not your thing, you can also get the Salmon Yu Sheng from S$33.90 for a small set to S$48.90 for a large set.

Prices stated exclude GST and service charge and pick-ups can be done at any of these Soup Restaurant outlets.

For more information on how to order, click here.

8) RedMart

If you’re looking for simple, no frills Yu Sheng, RedMart’s Sing Long Yee Sang may just be your cup of tea.

While it is not specified how many people one set will feed, a serving size of 600g will cost you S$22.80.

There will also be free delivery for RedMart orders above S$40.

For more information on how to order, click here.

Top image via Alpha on Flickr.