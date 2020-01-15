HK actor Chapman To says mainland China should thank HK instead for exorbitant water price

Chapman To (Du Wen Ze, 杜汶澤) is a Hong Kong actor and comedian known for his roles in the Infernal Affairs trilogy and the Initial D movie.

Advertisement

Known for anti-mainland China views

He is also known for his anti-government views, and for supporting the pro-democracy movements in both Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as his anti-mainland China sentiments.

As a result, he has been banned from the Chinese market, and has since ventured into the film markets in Malaysia and Singapore, setting up a movie production firm in Malaysia and collaborating with Singaporean comedian Mark Lee in the movie King of Mahjong.

To called out unfair water contract between Hong Kong and Guangdong

In an episode of his regular talk show Chapman To’s Late Show that aired on Jan. 15, To talked about that the water agreement signed between Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and the Guangdong local government in 2006.

The episode was titled, “A big gift from the Chinese Communist Party”.

In the show, To referred to the agreement as the “minimum price contract” and the “2006 Hong Kong inequality contract”.

Guangdong province is situated at the southernmost tip of mainland China adjacent to Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Here’s the segment from the episode:

Know how the Chinese love using straw mans like "You should be grateful, we provide water to you" as a rebuttal against us fighting for democracy? Here's Chapman To debunking that BS water supply narrative Full vid: https://t.co/4qjqDigmEY#StandWithHongKong #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/DtNMdhTMwo — woppa 🎗😷 (@Woppa1Woppa) January 15, 2020

To explained that under the contract, Hong Kong had to buy 820 million cubic metres of water from mainland China.

The volume was increased from 22.7 million cubic metres to 820 million cubic metres, he said.

He further said the cost of importing water from Guangdong was HK$4.8 billion (S$832 million) in 2019 alone.

However, even if Hong Kong does not use all the water they are entitled to under the contract, the SAR is still required to pay the price.

“That was the contract, it’s minimum payment,” To said.

He likened the contract to paying HK$8,000 (S$1,387) at a club for bottle service even if a customer just ordered a single glass of juice.

To: Beijing should thank Hongkongers instead

To added that Hong Kong residents could not use up all 820 million cubic metres of water they are entitled to annually, which meant that the city “overpaid” Guangdong by HK4.5 billion (S$781 million) in 10 years.

Lastly, in response to the narrative among some mainland Chinese that Hongkongers should thank mainland China for providing them with water, To said it is the mainland Chinese who should thank Hongkongers instead for the huge amount of money the mainland Chinese got from the deal.

The live audience in the studio then erupted in applause.

Advertisement

Mainland China supplies 70 to 80 percent of Hong Kong’s water

Hong Kong has been importing water from the Dong River, or Dongjiang, since 1965.

According to the SAR government’s Water Supplies Department, the Dong River is Hong Kong’s main source of water.

About 70 to 80 percent of the city’s water supply comes from the river.

The city gets its remaining 20 to 30 percent of water from the rainfall captured in natural catchments.

Advertisement

Lump sum package deal criticised for inflexbility

The details surrounding the water agreement that To criticised appear to be accurate.

Hong Kong pays HK$4.22 billion (S$732 million) annually for water from the Dong River, regardless of how much it actually uses, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

And according to an article published by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), the agreement cost the SAR HK$4.5 billion (S$781 million) for “water it did not consume”.

Hong Kong has been “getting the shorter end of the stick” under the lump sum package deal approach, it added.

SCMP reported that while the annual supply ceiling is fixed at 820 million cubic metres, the import amount is adjusted monthly according to the needs of Hong Kong resident and rainfall in the city.

Such a lump sum deal has been criticised for its inflexibility.

Hong Kong consumes nearly a billion cubic metres of freshwater every year.

Hong Kong and Guangdong have agreed to review the current price package this year.

You can watch the entire episode here:

Top image via Chapman To’s Late Show