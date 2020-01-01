Woman appeals for witnesses after father, 73, in critical condition from Choa Chu Kang accident

On Dec. 30, 2019, one Mag Ng took to Facebook to appeal for witnesses in a road accident that happened on Dec. 25, at around 7:20pm.

Father hit by car while cycling

According to her post, Ng’s father was hit by a car while cycling across the traffic junction along Choa Chu Kang Ave 1.

Here are two photos Ng posted of where the accident took place:

Father in critical condition, mobility affected

At the time of her post, Ng mentioned that her father is in the hospital and in critical condition.

Apart from haemorrhage, mobility on the right side of his body is also greatly affected due to the impact of the accident.

He is unable to speak, move his head or neck, and also has difficulty swallowing finely mashed food.

Anyone who might have witnessed the accident is requested to contact Ng on Facebook.

Police Investigating

In a statement, Police also confirmed with Mothership that they are investigating the case:

“On 25 December 2019 at 7:20pm, the Police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a cyclist at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3. The cyclist, a 73-year-old man, was conscious when conveyed to National University Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Here is Ng’s post:

