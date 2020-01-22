fbpx

S$8.80 bundle meals for 3 people now available at Burger King S’pore

Available daily after breakfast hours.

Melanie Lim | January 23, 11:26 am

You can now eat a meal for less than S$3 at Burger King.

Three different Huat Huat Bundle Meals at S$8.80 each

Burger King has created three different bundle deals with more than 45 per cent savings per meal.

Image via Burger King Singapore

Titled “Huat Huat Bundle”, each meal costs S$8.80 and can serve around two to three people.

Do note that this promotion will be available daily after breakfast hours, while stocks last.

Here’s what to expect:

Huat Huat Bundle One

Bundle one consists of two pieces of fried chicken, two chicken burgers and one medium-sized Coca-cola.

Image via Burger King Singapore

Customers can save S$8.60 with this deal.

Huat Huat Bundle Two

Bundle two comes with two Whopper juniors, one chicken burger and two regular-sized cheesy fries.

Image via Burger King Singapore

Customers can save S$10.40 with this deal.

Huat Huat Bundle Three

Finally, bundle three contains two Rodeo BBQ beef burgers, six pieces of BK nuggets and one medium-sized onion rings.

Image via Burger King Singapore

Customers can save S$8.40 with this bundle.

This promotion is valid for dine-in, pick-up and/or takeaway at all Burger King outlets except for Changi Airport Stores (Terminal One Transit West, Terminal One Viewing Mall East, Terminal Three Transit and Terminal FourTransit).

Top image via burgerkingsg on Instagram 

Close