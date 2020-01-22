S$8.80 bundle meals for 3 people now available at Burger King S’pore

You can now eat a meal for less than S$3 at Burger King.

Three different Huat Huat Bundle Meals at S$8.80 each

Burger King has created three different bundle deals with more than 45 per cent savings per meal.

Titled “Huat Huat Bundle”, each meal costs S$8.80 and can serve around two to three people.

Do note that this promotion will be available daily after breakfast hours, while stocks last.

Here’s what to expect:

Huat Huat Bundle One

Bundle one consists of two pieces of fried chicken, two chicken burgers and one medium-sized Coca-cola.

Customers can save S$8.60 with this deal.

Huat Huat Bundle Two

Bundle two comes with two Whopper juniors, one chicken burger and two regular-sized cheesy fries.

Customers can save S$10.40 with this deal.

Huat Huat Bundle Three

Finally, bundle three contains two Rodeo BBQ beef burgers, six pieces of BK nuggets and one medium-sized onion rings.

Customers can save S$8.40 with this bundle.

This promotion is valid for dine-in, pick-up and/or takeaway at all Burger King outlets except for Changi Airport Stores (Terminal One Transit West, Terminal One Viewing Mall East, Terminal Three Transit and Terminal FourTransit).

