Bukit Batok resident decorates HDB corridor during CNY for almost 20 years, inspires others to chip in

For close to two decades, the 16th floor of a block in Bukit Batok Central has been putting up some pretty cool Chinese New Year decorations.

That’s all thanks to the work of one retired uncle – who has requested to remain anonymous.

First put up decorations on 16th floor in 2002

Speaking to Mothership, the Bukit Batok resident stated that he has been putting up decorations around the 16th floor where he stays since 2002.

Being a huge fan of Chinese customs and traditions, the uncle embarked on his quest to beautify the area around his floor to preserve some form of Chinese heritage.

One is able to see bright red lanterns of varying shapes and sizes hanging from the ceilings and railings, as well as artificial cherry blossoms and Chinese couplets pasted on the walls.

“These days, many youngsters don’t treasure the significance of Chinese New Year. They would arrange to go overseas during this period or make other plans instead of coming home for reunion dinner. This is unlike when I was younger, where my father would flip if everyone in the family was not back for reunion dinner by 6pm,” the uncle tells me.

He hopes that by putting up the decorations around his floor, people would be reminded of the significance of Chinese New Year, and in turn treasure the little remaining customs and traditions we have left in modernised Singapore.

Started decorating the ground floor lobby in 2020

“I used to put up decorations on my floor only, but my neighbours asked me to try decorating the ground floor lobby too,” the uncle added.

And this year, he obliged to the request and decorated the void deck and lift lobby area as well.

And his efforts have not gone unnoticed, of course.

The uncle said that ever since residents from other floors have seen him putting up the decorations in the lobby, they have become friendlier to him, with many even striking up conversations with him.

“In the past whenever I entered the lift with other residents, we wouldn’t acknowledge each other. But now, everyone says ‘hi’ to me and thanks me for my contributions,” the uncle says.

Other residents of the block have also helped to buy decorations for the uncle to decorate the lobby with, after knowing what he has done for them.

One Indian neighbour had even donated two pots of Mandarin orange tree plants.

The uncle told Mothership that he is grateful that his decorations have brought the residents closer and allowed him to get to know his neighbours better.

He also said that he will be decorating the lobby again for the upcoming festive periods such as Hari Raya, National Day, and Deepavali.

Top image via Melanie Lim