Bugis Street & Bugis Village to be integrated & revamped into marketplace, container shops

After over a decade of being an Ah Lian haven, Bugis Street is getting a revamp.

The retail zone will be integrated with Bugis Village, with additions of a day-to-night marketplace, container shops, co-working areas, as well as a retail incubator that houses new concepts from both new and established brands.

This comes after CapitaLand won a joint tender to manage the spaces for at least three years, starting from Apr. 1, 2020.

Retail and F&B

The colourful containers will likely be branded as “Bugis Box”.

The shops come with open display areas, selling “Instagrammable bites”, gifts, and fashion accessories.

You’ll also be able to find local and Southeast Asian hawker food under one roof, with the touristy option of being able to make these dishes on the spot.

Additionally, a section of the revamped area will be turned into a retail incubator.

The hub encourages “social experimentation and local entrepreneurship” by offerings brands a space to introduce new concepts and experiences.

To enhance connectivity, a link bridge between Bugis Street and Bugis + has been proposed, thus providing visitors sheltered access from Bugis MRT station.

Things are still in the early stages though, so you might have to wait a while before the new attraction materialises.

