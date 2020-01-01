Woman, 43, found dead in Buangkok condo, police classify case as murder

A 43-year-old woman was found dead in her Buangkok residential unit on Jan. 3, 2020.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the case.

The police said in a statement on Friday that they received a call for assistance at 12:07pm.

They were directed to a residential unit at 125 Compassvale Bow, where the woman was found unresponsive.

The address matches that of Esparina Residences, a condominium in the Sengkang and Buangkok area.

She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and the deceased knew each other.

The case has been classified as murder and police investigations are ongoing.

