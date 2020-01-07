Neighbours claim Aussie man charged with Buangkok condo murder believed wife demon-possessed

An Australian man was charged in court on Jan. 4, 2020, with the murder of his wife, who was found dead in Esparina Residences condominium in Buangkok the day before.

Advertisement

Paul Leslie Quirk, 48, was charged with one count of committing the murder of Christina Khoo Gek Hwa, 43.

Accused allegedly tried to ‘drive out demons’ in victim

According to Lianhe Wanbao, Quirk was allegedly seen clubbing Khoo with a brown rod on the balcony of a third-floor unit in the condominium.

A neighbour, who heard loud cries for help from the victim, claimed to have witnessed the incident happening.

She alerted the police, who received the call for assistance at 12:07pm.

The witness told the Chinese daily that the victim had momentarily escaped from her husband to the living room, who chased after her.

It was speculated by neighbours, the Chinese daily reported, that Quirk had believed that his wife was possessed.

Witnesses told reporters that they saw the accused pressing his wife against a couch, choking her by the neck.

They also recounted that Quirk had shouted, “Die, die, die”, while beating Khoo.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident reportedly had closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the accused grinning and seemed as if he was making a prayer.

Advertisement

Accused allegedly stabbed and threw pet dog from third floor

A neighbour’s CCTV footage also caught Quirk stabbing and throwing the couple’s pet dog down from the third-floor condominium unit.

Witnesses believed that the pet dog may have been trying to save Khoo, resulting in its own demise.

Several witnesses in the residence area saw the carcass of the dog on the ground, after being thrown out of the window by Quirk.

Neighbours also told the Chinese daily that Quirk and Khoo were thought to be a loving couple, often seen going out in the morning together, holding hands.

If found guilty, Quirk faces the death penalty.

Read more:

Top image via Paul Quirk/FB