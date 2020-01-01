Bedok resident decorates HDB corridor, creates awesome CNY atmosphere for neighbours

Every Chinese New Year, a HDB common corridor at Bedok Reservoir usually looks more huat.

And that’s all thanks to Linda.

This year is no different for the Chinese New Year-loving lady who expresses herself through her amazing decorating skills.

In the year of the rat, the decor is anything mouse, rat or squirrel-themed.

Her decorations, while always wonderful, also take into account her neighbour’s permission as well.

Here are some photos of the common corridor that she shares with her neighbours:

Lift area

Stairwell

Walkway

A week to prepare

Now that you’ve seen Linda’s beautifully decorated corridor, you would know that she couldn’t possibly pull it off in one night.

Speaking to Mothership, the beauty advisor told us that she took a week off from work to focus on her Chinese New Year decor.

Her flowers are sourced locally, while other items were purchased online.

Some were bought while she was travelling overseas.

For example, she got some of the figurines from gachapon machines in Japan.

Garners visitors

Given the scale of her decor, it’s no surprise that the corridor has been receiving some visitors.

Unfortunately, some items have gone missing in the past few years.

But in a bid to make herself better, she tells herself: “It’s ok, at least that means people like my decoration.”

Top image courtesy of Nadirah Binte Mohamed Nasir Khan