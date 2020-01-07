You can get cheaper M’sian bak kwa on Shopee but it is illegal to bring into S’pore

Singaporeans are not allowed to bring back bak kwa (barbecued meat) from Malaysia. Neither is bak kwa allowed to be imported from Malaysia.

However, a Mothership reader recently pointed out that bak kwa from Malaysia is available on online shopping platform Shopee.

This listing below offers 300g of sliced pork bak kwa for S$12.49 while 300g of minced pork bak kwa goes for S$9.85.

The product ships from Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan, according to the listing.

This listing below purports to sell bak kwa from a dim sum shop in Kajang.

500g of their sliced pork bak kwa goes for S$23.62 while their minced pork bak kwa goes for S$20.23 per 500g.

These bak kwa from Malaysia cost less than those in Singapore, especially during the Chinese New Year season.

During last year’s Chinese New Year, Singapore bak kwa cost between S$52 and S$56 per kilogram.

However, they cannot be brought into Singapore.

During our checks, we found that there are many other listings for bak kwa from Malaysia:

Interestingly, you cannot find these listings if you search under the Bak Kwa category.

Instead, many of them are listed under unrelated categories such as “Pet Food and Supplies”, “Cooking Ingredient”, and “Frozen Food”.

When we tested if it is possible to place an order, we managed to get it shipped:

Import of pork products only allowed from SFA-approved countries

There are currently only 22 Singapore Food Agency-approved countries, including Canada, Netherlands and the United States, for the import of raw and processed pork to Singapore.

Aside from these countries, pork products can be imported from other countries but with conditions.

For example, only canned pork products are allowed from the Czech Republic, while only heat-treated pork products are allowed from China.

Travellers are not allowed to bring in meat, meat products and eggs from Malaysia. Only frozen pork is allowed to be imported from Sarawak (East Malaysia).

If you’re bringing in pork for yourself, you can only bring in up to 5kg of pork products from Australia, Austria, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Food Agency and Shopee for comment.

Top image via Shopee.