Australian bushfire smoke travels 2,000km to New Zealand, turns clear skies ominously yellow

Deadly bushfires ravaged a large swathe of area across several Australian states over the past few weeks.

More recently, the smoke plumes have drifted 2,000km and affected the South Island of New Zealand.

Unprecedented continent-scale bushfires

Strong wind and prolonged drought have resulted in unprecedented continent-scale wildfires in Australia which lasted for months.

A number of them have yet to be contained as firefighters continue to battle the blazes tirelessly.

The crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 509 Wyoming recorded this video showing the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning South of Nowra. The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through. #NSWFires #ProtectTheIrreplaceable pic.twitter.com/Hb0yVrefi9 — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 31, 2019

Three million hectares have burnt in New South Wales (NSW) since July 2019, according to the BBC.

As of Jan. 2, 2020, 110 fires are still raging across NSW with over 50 uncontained.

At 5.30am there are 110 fires burning across NSW with over 50 yet to be contained. Firefighters will make the most of more favourable conditions today to protect properties before deteriorating conditions again this Saturday.#NSWRFS #NSWFires pic.twitter.com/vb3o55n8XU — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 1, 2020

7 day state of emergency imminent in NSW. Fire chief warns of high winds and mid 40s temperatures starting Saturday pic.twitter.com/OX6dwHnMfT — alex thomson (@alextomo) January 2, 2020

Bushfire smoke shrouds New Zealand, turning clear skies yellow

Things are clearly not getting better as 2020 begins with bushfire smoke being carried to neighbouring New Zealand.

Acrid smoke travelled 2,000km across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand and turned clear skies to an ominous yellow.

Several areas in New Zealand were shrouded by haze, such as Christchurch and Auckland.

According to the BBC, some described the sight as “eerie” and “things had never been so bad”.

Very eerie light today from that Australian bushfire smoke over us. This was taken at 11am and it was about as dark as 10pm! #bushfirecrisis @StormHour @WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/5Kg6f6Wmdw — Tim Slade (@TimSlade15) December 31, 2019

@MetService looks like #NSWfires smoke is clearing around Aoraki/Mount Cook. Just had a brisk walk up the Kea Point Track to see how much difference there was from earlier… we can see clouds! pic.twitter.com/lCpIGYWBVv — Allen Lowe (@allen_lowe) January 1, 2020

This the view from the top of the Tasman Glacier NZ today – whole South island experiencing bushfire clouds. We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch. Thinking of you guys. 😢#nswbushfire #AustralianFires #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/iCzOGkou4o — Miss Roho (@MissRoho) January 1, 2020

The smoke, ash and dust also turned the pristine glaciers in New Zealand brown.

This sparked concerns of the acceleration of glacier melting.

The former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, was prompted to tweet about it.

How one country's tragedy has spillover effects: Australian bushfires have created haze in New Zealand with particular impact on the south of the South Island yesterday & now spreading more widely. Impact of ash on glaciers is likely to accelerate melting: https://t.co/U3JRYkqL0F https://t.co/50ExGMdXR6 — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year. Orange sky this morning in Dunedin. Caused by smoke from Australian bushfires. pic.twitter.com/a6L27lkKfQ — Benedikt Holtmann (@BeneHoltmann) December 31, 2019

Smoke from Australia’s fires filling up NZ skies today pic.twitter.com/xTaD8XLoKQ — Zepp-lynn 🌸🎏✨ (@zepp_lynn_) January 1, 2020

Hazy morning in Riverhead, the sunlight is the strangest orange I’ve ever seen @WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/kBZa78RtnB — Heidimai (@heidimai_london) January 1, 2020

So heartbreaking 😭 https://t.co/2pRA67Hvov our skies in the south island of NZ are smoke laiden pic.twitter.com/7mLRIDxJvE — IEᒪIᔕᕼ 🌹 (@rose_hsilei) January 1, 2020

Incredible view of Akaroa from the hilltop. Top image was taken by Pete Seager a few years ago. The smoky photo at 6:11pm last night by Christchurch author Deb Donnell. This really puts in perspective how devastating it must be in Australia. @WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/obHsjS4wTb — Chris Lynch (@lynchinnz) January 2, 2020

According to the local weather forecast, the smoke plumes are likely to continue to plague New Zealand until the end of this week.

Smoke plumes may continue to drift over #NZ up until about Sunday, then there looks to be a period of windy, cooler, south west weather over NZ next week (pause for nationwide groans….). So better news for less smoke here, not so good news for those wanting true summer weather. https://t.co/r8oJV3q4h3 — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) January 2, 2020

Top photo collage via Chris Lynch/Twitter