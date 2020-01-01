fbpx

Australian bushfire smoke travels 2,000km to New Zealand, turns clear skies ominously yellow

Transboundary air pollution is real.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 3, 01:12 am

Deadly bushfires ravaged a large swathe of area across several Australian states over the past few weeks.

More recently, the smoke plumes have drifted 2,000km and affected the South Island of New Zealand.

Unprecedented continent-scale bushfires

Strong wind and prolonged drought have resulted in unprecedented continent-scale wildfires in Australia which lasted for months.

A number of them have yet to be contained as firefighters continue to battle the blazes tirelessly.

Three million hectares have burnt in New South Wales (NSW) since July 2019, according to the BBC.

As of Jan. 2, 2020, 110 fires are still raging across NSW with over 50 uncontained.

Bushfire smoke shrouds New Zealand, turning clear skies yellow

Things are clearly not getting better as 2020 begins with bushfire smoke being carried to neighbouring New Zealand.

Acrid smoke travelled 2,000km across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand and turned clear skies to an ominous yellow.

Several areas in New Zealand were shrouded by haze, such as Christchurch and Auckland.

According to the BBC, some described the sight as “eerie” and “things had never been so bad”.

The smoke, ash and dust also turned the pristine glaciers in New Zealand brown.

This sparked concerns of the acceleration of glacier melting.

The former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, was prompted to tweet about it.

According to the local weather forecast, the smoke plumes are likely to continue to plague New Zealand until the end of this week.

Top photo collage via Chris Lynch/Twitter

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

