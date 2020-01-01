ICA building closed over CNY period, travellers who need to extend stay in S’pore can apply online

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building in Lavender will be shut from Jan. 25 to 27 for the Lunar New Year holiday period.

If you’re stuck in Singapore due to the cancellation or postponement of flights over the Wuhan virus outbreak here and in China, and you need an extension of your Visit Pass, here’s what you need to do.

You may make an online application via this link on ICA’s website.

The following criteria need to be fulfilled:

You wish to extend your stay for not more than 89 days from the date of entry into Singapore.

Your Visit Pass has a remaining validity of at least three days, excluding weekends and public holidays.

You will not return to Singapore within five days from the departure date of your current trip.

A local sponsor is required if you want to extend your stay for more than 89 days, or if you’re a national of one of the countries listed on the ICA’s website.

Your application will take within one working day to process (excluding weekends and public holidays), but if you are unable to submit the application online, you’ll have to go in person to Level 4 of the ICA building on Jan. 28 — the next working day.

Supporting documents such as your flight ticket or notice from the airline may be required.

You can read the ICA’s post in full here:

Top image: screenshot from Google Street View