Alleged rapist defecated & smeared faeces on himself & dock in S’pore’s Supreme Court

A 49-year old man charged with raping two underaged girls, soiled himself in a court room in the Supreme Court in Singapore on Jan. 14, 2020, and proceeded to smear his faeces on his white shirt and in the docks.

CNA reported that the court room was left with a “sour smell”, after Isham defecated in his pants while he was on the way to the toilet.

He refused to be changed, returning to court where he sat on a plastic sheet, held by officers with masks and gloves on.

According to CNA, the accused also flashed himself and urinated in court in August 2019, in which the judge adjourned the hearing and he was taken for psychiatric assessment, which found him to be mentally sound.

Judge called accused’s acts “contemptuous”

Justice See Kee Oon said Isham’s acts were “clearly contemptuous” and said relevant charges against him should be considered.

“I cannot see how it is possible that faeces accidentally got onto his shirt. That appears to be deliberate in nature unless I am advised otherwise,” said the judge.

The accused also smeared some of his faeces on the glass panel in the court, with the judge asking the court interpreter if she would like a face mask.

When asked by a court interpreter whether he pleaded guilty or claimed trial, Isham, who is unrepresented, said nothing.

“We will proceed on the basis that he is claiming trial,” said the judge.

This means that witnesses and victims will need to testify against the accused in court.

Raped two 14-year-old girls

The accused, who worked as a part-time food deliveryman, allegedly lured two girls, who did not know each other, on various separate occasions to his home.

On Oct. 29, 2017, Isham asked the first victim, then 14 years old, if she could help him take care of his house in return for a mobile phone.

She agreed, and the accused later brought her home on his motorcycle.

When they arrived at his house, Isham forced the girl to fellate him, raping her twice, and threatened to call his friends to “gang-bang” her if she refused to comply, court documents read.

He also recorded videos of the assault on his mobile phone, threatening to expose the videos if she were to tell anyone about her encounter, later sending her home and giving her S$20.

Isham approached the first victim again on Nov. 2, 2017 at night with a long wooden object, and told her that he wanted to talk to her about what had happened during their earlier encounter.

However, he brought her back to his house, and raped her again in the early hours of Nov. 3, 2017.

He targeted his second victim, who was also 14 years old, by sending her a text message, telling her that he had seen her at a birthday party in September 2017.

Isham managed to obtain the second victim’s number as her friend had used Isham’s phone to contact the victim.

On Oct. 15, 2017, Isham contacted the victim, court documents wrote, offering to pay her S$150 for cleaning his house.

After she agreed, he brought her to his house, where he forced her to fellate him, and also raped her, threatening to call his gang members if she did not comply.

He later sent her home, giving her a helmet, a bluetooth earpiece, and S$20.

The prosecution will present video evidence retrieved from the accused’s mobile phone, and evidence recounted from the first victim’s boyfriend.

DNA evidence will also be presented to the court, which will show that semen swabbed from the first victim matches Isham’s DNA profile.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned for each charge of rape.

A male offender above the age of 50 will not receive caning as a punishment.

